* Ad buy would have reminded voters of Jeremiah Wright
* Report ignites heated exchange between Obama, Romney camps
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, May 17 A conservative group backing
Republican Mitt Romney on Thursday rejected a planned $10
million ad campaign that would have revived the link between
President Barack Obama and his controversial former pastor
Jeremiah Wright.
A divisive figure from the 2008 presidential election,
Wright was briefly at the center of a fire storm again when an
independent "Super PAC" group was reported to be considering a
series of ads reminding voters of Obama's association with him.
The plan from a group of Republican strategists was
presented to a Super PAC bankrolled by Joe Ricketts, the founder
of the brokerage firm TD Ameritrade, patriarch of the family
that owns the Chicago Cubs baseball team and an increasingly
active force in conservative politics.
After The New York Times reported on the plan in its
Thursday editions, the group released a statement saying it
reflected an approach to politics that Ricketts rejected.
"It was never a plan to be accepted but only a suggestion
for a direction to take," said the statement by Brian Baker,
president of Ricketts's Ending Spending Action Fund.
Former spiritual adviser Wright's racially charged Chicago
sermons became an issue in the 2008 campaign and forced Obama to
deliver a major speech on race relations.
Before the idea was quashed, reports of ads featuring Wright
ignited a heated exchange between the Obama and Romney camps
that offered a glimpse of how rough and personal the White House
race could become.
Romney's camp said it would "repudiate" any campaign efforts
at character assassination but accused Obama, who launched a
sharp ad earlier this week criticizing Romney's work as a
venture capitalist, of initiating personal attacks.
"Unlike the Obama campaign, Governor Romney is running a
campaign based on jobs and the economy and we encourage everyone
else to do the same," said Romney campaign manager Matt Rhoades.
"It's clear President Obama's team is running a campaign of
character assassination," Rhoades said. "We repudiate any
efforts on our side to do so," he said in a statement.
'MORAL LEADERSHIP'
Obama's camp said Romney was too reluctant to confront the
most conservative wing of his party, and the plan showed how far
to the right the party had moved since Republican presidential
candidate John McCain rejected similar tactics in 2008.
"Once again, Governor Romney has fallen short of the
standard that John McCain set, reacting tepidly in a moment that
required moral leadership in standing up to the very extreme
wing of his own party," said Jim Messina, Obama's campaign
manager.
"The blueprint for a hate-filled, divisive campaign of
character assassination speaks for itself," he said in a
statement.
The Times report said the proposal was overseen by
Republican ad man Fred Davis and his firm Strategic Perception.
It called for an ad campaign that would aggressively remind
voters of Obama's relationship with Wright.
The campaign was to be timed to coincide with the Democratic
National Convention in September and would require hiring an
"extremely literate conservative African-American" to counter
potential charges of race-baiting from Obama's supporters.
McCain rejected using images of Wright's speeches during the
2008 campaign, and the proposal lamented that decision. "If the
nation had seen that ad, they'd never have elected Barack
Obama," it said.
Romney's campaign is prohibited by law from coordinating
with Super PACs like the one formed by Ricketts. It is one of
the independent groups that have flourished after the Supreme
Court's 2010 Citizens United decision to allow unlimited
donations to political action committees.
Ricketts' son, Pete, is a member of the Republican national
Committee from Nebraska and his daughter, Laura, is a bundler
for Obama's campaign and a co-owner of the Cubs.