By Dave Warner
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Oct 26 A Pennsylvania judge on
Friday rejected a push by civil libertarians to issue a ruling
this week in a battle over advertisements publicizing a new
voter identification law in the state.
Commonwealth Court Judge Robert Simpson said that he would
stick with an Oct. 30 deadline requiring the state respond to
the American Civil Liberties Union's complaint that the
advertisements are misleading.
"The response time is reasonable under the circumstances,"
wrote Simpson, an elected judge who earlier this month issued a
temporary injunction preventing the voter identification law
from being used for the Nov. 6 election.
The ACLU wanted Simpson, a Republican, to rule this week on
an advertising campaign that was rolled out to publicize the law
and which continues to run in amended form on buses and on
posters across the state.
It says the current ads are misleading because they continue
to carry the original slogan "Show It" with the tagline "if you
have it" in small print.
The ACLU challenged the voter ID law, arguing that it
discriminates against minorities, who often favor Democratic
candidates. Supporters of the law, which was passed in March by
the state's Republican-led legislature without a single
Democratic vote, said it would prevent voter fraud.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Paul Simao)