* Secret Service estimates crowd at indoor rally at 30,000
* Pennsylvania stop one of many in final weekend of campaign
By Patricia Zengerle
MORRISVILLE, Pa., Nov 4 Republican presidential
hopeful Mitt Romney made a final-stretch campaign stop on Sunday
in Pennsylvania, a Democratic-leaning state where polls show he
has been gaining on President Barack Obama before Tuesday's
election.
"The people of America understand that we are taking back
the White House because we are going to win Pennsylvania,"
Romney told a raucous outdoor rally in the suburbs of
Philadelphia, where a crowd estimated by the Secret Service at
30,000 had waited hours to see him on a cold evening.
The mid-Atlantic state offers a trove of 20 Electoral
College votes, which would be invaluable to Romney as he tries
to amass the 270 needed to win the presidency.
His campaign portrayed the foray into the state as evidence
that support for the Republican is growing even in unlikely
places. But Obama's team said it shows Romney is desperate as he
trailed in polls in some key swing states.
Romney kept to the themes of his stump speech during the
Pennsylvania rally, one of many in a frantic last weekend of
campaigning, during which he hopscotched in the swing states of
New Hampshire, Iowa, Colorado and Ohio. Romney left Morrisville
for a stop in Virginia.
He appealed to his supporters to be sure to get out to the
polls on Tuesday, but also pitched his argument to independent
voters. Pennsylvania has not backed a Republican presidential
candidate since 1988.
"You're here because you care about America," he said,
urging supporters to talk to undecided friends and neighbors to
try to convince them to vote Republican.
Romney praised New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has
been one of his major supporters but was attacked by many
Republicans for praising Obama's response to the massive storm
Sandy last week.
Obama advisers dismissed the stop in Morrisville as a
desperate last-ditch ploy because Romney has failed to eliminate
Obama's lead in most other swing states like Ohio, with less
than 48 hours before Election Day.
"They understand that the ... battleground states on which
we have been focusing are not working out for them," Obama
senior advisor David Axelrod insisted on "Fox News Sunday."
"We're even or ahead in all of them and now they're looking
for somewhere, desperately looking for somewhere to try to
dislodge some electoral votes to win this election and I can
tell you, that's not going to happen," he said.
Axelrod has vowed that he would shave off his signature
moustache if Obama loses Pennsylvania - or Minnesota or
Michigan, two other Democratic-leaning states where the race has
grown tighter in recent weeks.
OBAMA'S POLL LEAD
Most polls show Obama with a lead of 4-6 percentage points
in Pennsylvania, a state he won by 10 points over Republican
John McCain four years ago. But Obama had led by 10-11 points in
opinion polls in September.
Romney's campaign launched ads in Pennsylvania this week,
and Obama's responded with spots of its own.
Obama and Romney are essentially tied in most national
polls, but the president holds a slight edge in most of the
hotly contested battleground states expected to determine who
wins the White House.
Romney's campaign said it decided to target Pennsylvania
because polls showed the race tightening there after Obama's
weak performance in the first presidential debate on Oct. 3.
"We've spent some time in the last few weeks concentrating
on expanding the maps," Kevin Madden, a senior campaign aide
told reporters on Romney's plane as it headed to Ohio, the most
heavily contested swing state, for a rally in Cleveland.
"This is one of those states that came into view right after
the first debate and as a result, it presented a great
opportunity," he said.
Madden dismissed talk that the visit was too little, too
late, noting that Pennsylvania - unlike other states like Ohio
and Florida where millions of people have voted already - does
not have early voting.
The rally drew a huge crowd, but Romney arrived some 90
minutes after he was expected and hundreds of people streamed
out of the rally as he spoke, angry and cold after waiting at a
facility with no bathrooms or hot drinks for sale.