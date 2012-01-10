Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) greets supporters outside a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

WASHINGTON U.S. presidential hopeful Mitt Romney has sailed farther ahead of rival Republican candidates nationally but still trails President Barack Obama in the White House race, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Tuesday.

Thirty percent of Republicans in the poll would vote for Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, compared to 18 percent a month ago.

The poll suggests Romney has consolidated support among Republicans since winning the first nominating contest in Iowa by a slim margin last week.

He is expected to win New Hampshire's contest on Tuesday, propelling him forward in his quest to take on Obama in November.

Romney's closest rival in the national poll was Newt Gingrich, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, who had 20 percent support, down from 28 percent in December.

Obama, a Democrat, leads all of the Republican candidates in the race. Better economic data, including improved jobs figures, have helped him stay ahead of Romney in the last two months. The latest survey shows him leading by 48 percent to 43 percent.

"Obama's standing has started to improve parallel with the economy," Ipsos pollster Chris Jackson said.

The Republican front-runner gained on Obama compared to last month, when he was behind by eight percentage points.

With both Obama and Romney strengthening their positions nationally, the competition between the two men is getting closer, Jackson said.

"Now that Mitt Romney looks like he's got a clearer path to the Republican nomination, his standing is improved as well, so this race is tightening between Romney and Obama."

Despite fierce attacks from his rivals, Romney is expected to win New Hampshire handily. If he does so, the margin of his victory will determine his strength going into the next state contests in South Carolina and Florida.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted from January 5-9. It mostly took place before the toughest days of Romney's campaign in New Hampshire, where he had to fend off attacks on Monday about his record as a businessman and venture capitalist.

The poll was conducted by telephone with 1,046 adults and is considered accurate within 3 percentage points.