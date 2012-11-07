WASHINGTON Nov 6 Television networks projected
that President Barack Obama won re-election as U.S. president
over Republican Mitt Romney in Tuesday's election despite a
sluggish economy and high unemployment.
Obama rode signature first-term accomplishments including
the auto industry bailout and the killing of 9/11 terrorist
attack mastermind Osama bin Laden to another four years in the
White House. His victory ensures continued implementation of
signature health care and financial sector reform laws and could
bring higher taxes for the wealthy as part of deficit-cutting
efforts.