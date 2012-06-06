By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 California voters narrowly
rejected a ballot measure that would have added a $1 tax to a
pack of cigarettes in the state's primary election Tuesday, an
outcome observers attributed to a $47 million ad blitz by the
tobacco industry.
The measure, known as Proposition 29, was defeated 50.8
percent to 49.2 percent on a day of light voter turnout,
according to election results posted on Wednesday by
California's secretary of state. Some absentee and other ballots
remained to be counted.
The result reflected a long-standing political divide in
California, with San Francisco Bay area counties heavily
supporting the measure, while conservative suburban counties in
more populous Southern California overwhelmingly opposed it.
Revenue from the proposed tax, estimated at $735 million in
its first year, would have supported medical research on
tobacco-related diseases and programs to prevent and control
tobacco use.
The measure, championed, among others, by the American
Cancer Society and cycling great and cancer survivor Lance
Armstrong, had enjoyed a commanding lead in polls earlier in the
year.
But opponents, led by Altria's Philip Morris and
Reynolds American Inc, vastly outspent their rivals,
blanketing the airwaves in much of the state in recent weeks
with a message that cast doubt on how the new tax revenues would
be spent.
The result mimicked a 2006 effort at increasing tobacco
taxes, which voters also rejected after a fierce
industry-sponsored ad campaign.
California voters last approved a measure to increase the
state's tobacco tax in 1998. It narrowly passed.
MEASURE OVERWHELMED BY ADS
Support for Proposition 29 was hampered by concerns that
revenue from the tax would not go to public services, such as
schools and policing, which have had their budgets slashed, said
Mark DiCamillo, director of The Field Poll, which tracks
California's public policy and political issues.
DiCamillo added that older, more conservative voters opposed
to the measure likely had an outsized influence in an election
marked by low turnout.
According to California's secretary of state, only 24
percent of registered voters cast ballots on Tuesday. That
figure will increase as counties finish counting outstanding
ballots.
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown unveiled a revised state
budget plan last month that projected a $15.7 billion deficit.
He proposed closing it with spending cuts to healthcare for the
poor and elderly, savings from reduced work hours for state
employees and new revenue from tax increases he plans to put to
voters in a ballot measure in November.
If voters reject Brown's proposal - it would raise the state
sales tax and income tax rates for wealthy taxpayers - he has
said an additional $6 billion in spending, including $5.5
billion on schools and community colleges, would need to be cut
later this year.
"This measure (Proposition 29) wasn't going to do anything
to fix that," said Joel Fox, president of the Small Business
Action Committee and a member of the coalition that opposed it.
"It creates another walled-off account the governor and the
legislature can't get to in difficult times."
The money poured into California to broadcast that message
and others - including claims that revenue raised by the measure
could be spent outside the state - overwhelmed supporters of
Proposition 29, said Stanton Glantz, director of the Center for
Tobacco Control Research and Education at the University of
California, San Francisco.
The medical school's foundation contributed $50,000 to the
campaign in favor of Proposition 29, according to MapLight, a
nonpartisan research group.
The measure's opponents "basically went unanswered for a
very long time," Glantz said, adding that supporters failed to
raise sufficient funds early for a sustained offensive to offset
the deep pockets of the tobacco industry.
The two sides raised over $59 million for the campaign, with
proponents raising over $12 million of that, according to
MapLight.
"Had the health groups had a little more money a little bit
earlier, they probably would have prevailed," said Glantz, who
noted that there was a slim chance that vote-by-mail,
provisional and damaged ballots that have yet to be processed
could give Proposition 29 a victory.
The margin of victory was 63,000 votes out of 3.85 million
votes cast.