* Both parties showcase diversity at conventions
* Seeking ways to lessen Obama's vote deficit among whites
* Republican welfare ads called racially tinged 'dog
whistle'
By Patricia Zengerle
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6 At their national
convention last week in Tampa, Republicans tried to improve
their sagging numbers with minority voters by touting a racially
diverse list of speakers - a contrast to the largely white crowd
of delegates there.
This week in Charlotte, Democrats are putting on their own
show of diversity, with Hispanics, Asian- and African-Americans
not only on the podium, but also throughout the sections of
delegates.
But Democrats in Charlotte here acknowledge a rising concern
about a growing electoral problem: the party's flagging
popularity with white men.
Polls show Democratic President Barack Obama - the first
black U.S. president - trailing Republican Mitt Romney by 20
points among white men two months before the Nov. 6 election.
The gap, which has largely negated Obama's advantage among
minorities, is significant enough that Democrats are looking to
minimize the damage to Obama and other party candidates, rather
than win the "white guy" vote.
Polls give Obama strong leads among minority voters in a
year when the Republican nominee has been accused of trying to
beef up his support among white voters by running advertisements
with subtle racial appeals.
To win in November, Democrats still need a strategy for
carving into Romney's advantage among white men.
One plan is this: Try to appeal to older white men by
emphasizing Democrats' efforts to protect Medicare, the
government's popular health insurance program for Americans aged
65 and over, against Republicans' plans to impose changes that
Democrats say could dramatically reduce its benefits.
Democrats have seized Romney's choice of Wisconsin
Congressman Paul Ryan as his running mate to attack the
Republican ticket over Medicare. Ryan proposed a plan two years
ago to transform Medicare into a program in which recipients
would use vouchers to pay for private insurance.
He later modified the plan to let users keep traditional
Medicare, but they would still use vouchers to pay for it.
ATTACKS AND COUNTER-ATTACKS
Democrats attack the "Romney-Ryan" plan as a bid to
"destroy" Medicare and turn it into a "coupon" program.
Republicans counter that Obama cut $716 billion from
Medicare to pay for his healthcare overhaul - even though Ryan
proposed similar cuts in his own budget plan.
"Medicare is a huge issue, which is why Democrats are
talking about it," Democratic strategist Bud Jackson said.
"Medicare is a popular program, so when you propose to change
it, obviously, it's going to raise a red flag."
Former President Bill Clinton, a favorite Democratic
ambassador to working-class whites, devoted several minutes to
Medicare during his convention speech nominating Obama for
re-election on Wednesday night, saying Obama and the Democrats
strengthened the program, and Republicans would destroy it.
There are signs that the strategy could work for Democrats.
A Pew poll released on Aug. 21 found that 49 percent of
Americans oppose the Medicare voucher plan, compared with just
34 percent who support it.
"The older independent white males that we might think of as
being traditionally Republican ... are obviously those that are
eligible for Medicare," said Ange-Marie Hancock, a political
scientist who studies race issues at the University of Southern
California.
If Democrats can persuade such voters that Republicans'
plans would damage Medicare, "then they can kind of mute the
issue that Democrats are seen as the party of minorities," she
said.
AN EPISODE IN TAMPA
The issue of race looms large in the electoral calculus that
will decide the presidential race - and in the makeup of the
political conventions that Americans have seen during the last
two weeks.
Twenty-seven percent of the Democratic delegates in
Charlotte are black, compared with about 2 percent of the
Republican delegates in Tampa.
In Tampa, it was clear from Republicans' choice of speakers
- including former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, the
first black woman secretary of state, and Florida Senator Marco
Rubio, a Cuban American - that party leaders had made a point of
trying to attract minorities.
But the efforts were undermined somewhat when two alternate
delegates to the convention were ejected for throwing peanuts at
a black camerawoman for CNN, whom they had called an animal.
The episode in Tampa came at a time when Democrats were
accusing Republicans of subtly trying to appeal to whites by
running ads that falsely claimed Obama was ending work
requirement for welfare recipients.
Democrats seized on the ad as a "dog whistle" that was
intended as a signal to judge black Americans as "welfare
queens."
"It has really gotten into folks' heads that welfare and
blackness are tied together," said Andra Gillespie, a political
scientist at Emory University in Atlanta, noting that more white
Americans than blacks use the government assistance program.
"For him (Romney) to talk about welfare is for him to bring up
race without actually bringing up race."
Romney's chief advertising strategist, Ashley O'Connor, has
rejected such analyses of the Republican campaign's goals, and
told the National Journal last week that the welfare ad had been
among the Romney campaign's most effective television spots.
The attacks were on the minds of Democrats in Charlotte for
the convention that formally nominated Obama for re-election on
Wednesday.
"I think the Republican Party uses a lot of code words, like
welfare and food stamps," said Seeta Begui, a nurse and radio
host who is a Democratic delegate from Florida. "They scare the
electorate into thinking we're going to take your money and give
it away."