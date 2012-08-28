WASHINGTON Another Republican U.S. Senate candidate sparked a controversy on Monday with comments on rape, comparing his family member's decision to have a child outside marriage to a pregnancy caused by rape.

Tom Smith, who badly trails Democrat Bob Casey in polls in their U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, stepped into political trouble after telling reporters that abortion should be banned without exceptions.

Asked how he would feel if his daughter or granddaughter bore a child produced by rape, Smith said he had experienced a similar situation when a member of his family had a baby out of wedlock.

"Put yourself in a father's position, yes, I mean it is similar," he said, according to audio of his comments posted on the Huffington Post.

Smith's comments came a week after Republican U.S. Representative Todd Akin said victims of "legitimate rape" rarely become pregnant -- a statement that national Republicans have rebuked him for.

(Editing by Christopher Wilson)