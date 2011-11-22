Nov 22 Republican U.S. presidential contenders
meet in Washington on Tuesday for another debate in the race
for their party's nomination to challenge President Barack
Obama in 2012.
Here is a look at the candidates:
MITT ROMNEY
Romney, 64, who lost the nomination to John McCain in 2008,
has remained at or near the front of the pack among the
Republican presidential hopefuls for most of the campaign. He
has remained steady on about a quarter of the Republican vote
in polls but the party's conservative vote is split, giving
Romney front-runner status.
Romney, who co-founded private equity firm Bain Capital,
has touted his business experience as a way to attack Obama's
handling of the struggling U.S. economy. Critics say he was a
corporate raider who cut jobs.
Romney stepped in to rescue the 2002 Winter Olympics in
Salt Lake City after the games were tarred by allegations of
bribery by top officials and were far behind revenue
benchmarks. He brought in a new management team and cut costs.
While favored by pro-business Republicans, Romney is viewed
skeptically by some conservatives because he was governor of
liberal Massachusetts and is a Mormon, a religion some
evangelicals do not consider Christian.
Republicans have attacked him because of a healthcare plan
he helped develop in Massachusetts that became a model for
Obama's healthcare law. Romney defends the state law and
attacks the federal version, which he has promised to repeal.
NEWT GINGRICH
Former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives
Gingrich, 68, was the main architect of the 1994 Republican
congressional election victory and author of its "Contract with
America" manifesto. He ended his 20-year congressional career
after Republican losses in 1998 elections.
Gingrich has emerged as a viable competitor to Romney, who
some Republicans see as too moderate. Despite allegations of
questionable business ties, Gingrich's strong debate
performances and controversies surrounding some of his rivals
have helped him climb into the top tier in opinion polls.
The former representative for Georgia has come under fire
for receiving up to $1.8 million in consulting fees from
mortgage giant Freddie Mac and running a think tank that earned
some $37 million from major healthcare companies and industry
groups.
Gingrich also recently told Occupy Wall Street protesters,
"Go get a job...Right after you take a bath."
HERMAN CAIN
A radio talk show host and businessman, the 65-year-old
Cain was the former chief executive of Godfather's Pizza and
chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's board of
directors.
Cain's campaign has been mired in controversy after
allegations that he sexually harassed women in the 1990s during
his tenure as head of the National Restaurant Association. Two
of four women alleging inappropriate behavior by Cain have
publicly accused him. He has denied the accusations.
Boosted by strong debate performances and drawing attention
for his "9-9-9" tax overhaul plan, Cain jumped to the top tier
of Republican candidates in opinion polls and won support of
many in the conservative Tea Party movement. But a widely
circulated video of Cain struggling to answer a question on
U.S. Libya has raised concerns over the former pizza chain
executive's knowledge of world affairs.
Cain has never held elected office. His signature 9-9-9
plan would scrap existing U.S. tax codes for flat 9 percent
corporate, income and sales taxes.
RICK PERRY
The three-term Texas governor, 61, has lagged in recent
polls after shooting to the top of the field when he jumped
into the nomination race in August.
Perry has been troubled by fumbling debate performances for
much of his campaign. In the last Republican debate, he forgot
the name of one of three government agencies he has pledged to
eliminate if elected president.
A social and fiscal conservative, Perry has come under
heavy fire from Republican rivals for relatively moderate
immigration positions and an order that young girls in Texas be
inoculated for a sexually transmitted virus.
Although he has never lost an election and is the longest
serving governor in Texas history, his performance in debates
has raised questions about whether he would stand a chance of
defeating Obama next year and whether he has seriously
considered some of his policies.
Still, Perry has proven himself a formidable fund-raiser,
reaching $17 million for the third quarter.
RON PAUL
An anti-war congressman from Texas who ran unsuccessfully
for the party's 2008 nomination, libertarian Paul, 76, has for
years pushed many of the positions that are now part of the Tea
Party platform. His calls for steep cuts in the U.S. deficit
and the size of government have moved to the mainstream.
A forceful debater, Paul has a dedicated following, raising
$8 million in the third quarter of 2011. He receives a steady
support of 8 to 10 percent in national opinion polls, but has
not broken through to the larger electorate.
MICHELE BACHMANN
Bachmann, 55, reached the top tier of Republican candidates
after a strong performance in the first major debate in June.
She has since fallen to single digits in opinion surveys.
The Minnesota congresswoman won the Iowa straw poll in
August and is now focusing her campaign in the state, although
her support there has dropped to 10 percent or below.
Known for strong religious views and uncompromising
positions on financial issues, Bachmann is seen as having
little appeal to moderate Republicans or independents.
RICK SANTORUM
Santorum, 53, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania,
made a name for himself opposing abortion rights and gay
marriage while backing welfare reform. He has fought to enhance
his profile in early voting states but remains far behind.
JON HUNTSMAN
Huntsman, 51, resigned in April as Obama's ambassador to
China to plan his presidential run.
Like Romney, Huntsman is a Mormon. The former governor of
Utah and member of a wealthy chemicals family is a moderate,
and he has not won over the conservative voters who play a big
role in the nominating process. He is near the bottom of many
national polls.