CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio Oct 9 Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney, in an apparent fresh move
toward the political center, said on Tuesday if elected he would
not pursue specific legislation targeting abortion.
"There's no legislation with regards to abortion that I'm
familiar with that would become part of my agenda," Romney told
the Des Moines Register's editorial board during a campaign
visit to Van Meter, Iowa.
Romney's comment could be construed as reassuring some women
voters who have had reservations about his candidacy. In recent
weeks he has taken some steps toward the political center as he
tries to attract independent voters before the Nov. 6 election.
Some conservatives would like legislation aimed at limiting
abortions, which were legalized in the U.S. Supreme Court's
landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Reacting to Romney's comments, President Barack Obama's
campaign sharply criticized the Republican, saying he had
previously pledged to appoint Supreme Court justices who would
overturn Roe v. Wade.
"It's troubling that Mitt Romney is so willing to play
politics with such important issues," said Obama campaign
spokeswoman Lis Smith.
Romney told the newspaper that he would issue an executive
order to reinstate a ban on U.S. foreign aid money being used to
pay for abortions in countries that receive the assistance.
Obama had dropped the "Mexico City" policy on such aid shortly
after taking office.
Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul, asked to comment on his
remarks, said the Republican is "proudly pro-life, and he will
be a pro-life president."
(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Philip Barbara)