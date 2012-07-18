WASHINGTON, July 17 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney, trying to deflect criticism of his
lucrative past career as a private equity executive, counter
attacked President Barack Obama with a new television ad.
"Where Did All the Obama Stimulus Money Go?" asks the TV
spot paid for by Romney's campaign. It accuses Democrat Obama's
administration of helping "friends, donors, campaign,
supporters, special interest groups."
The ad, which the Romney campaign planned to release on
Wednesday, aggregates widely reported stories questioning
government stimulus payouts and federal credit assistance
programs.
It takes special aim at the Energy Department loan program,
skewered by Republicans in Congress, that supported bankrupt
solar panel maker Solyndra with more than $500 million in
taxpayer assistance.
The ad also raised questions about a second Energy
Department loan recipient, politically connected Fisker
Automotive, which has failed to meet expectations for
electric-car production and job creation despite a loan
commitment of $529 million.
Obama administration officials have rejected assertions that
politics played any role in federal support for Solyndra or
other loan recipients.
Romney has sought to batter Obama over the stubbornly high
U.S. unemployment rate and the weak economy, but instead has
been forced in recent days to defend his business past,
particularly his career as a private equity executive with Bain
Capital.
Obama has characterized the former Massachusetts governor
and presumptive Republican White House nominee as a wealthy
investor who is tied to Wall Street and corporate interests and
is out of touch with ordinary Americans.
(Reporting by John Crawley; editing by Christopher Wilson)