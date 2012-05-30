By Samuel P. Jacobs
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 30 Republican Mitt Romney says
he is running for president in search of a better America.
This week, Romney's campaign could have used a better
speller.
The campaign released an iPhone app late Tuesday that
features slogans supporting his campaign against Democratic
President Barack Obama ahead of elections on Nov. 6.
"We're With Mitt," read one. "American Greatness," declared
another.
"A Better Amercia ," proclaimed a third, a misspelling that
almost instantly became the subject of jokes on social media.
The unfortunate typographical error - made on behalf of a
candidate who has been known to sing "America the Beautiful" on
the campaign trail - came on a day in which Romney was joined at
a Las Vegas fundraiser by Donald Trump. The real estate and
media mogul had spent much of the day casting doubt on Obama's
eligibility to be president, questioning whether he had been
born in the United States, even after certified copies of his
Hawaiian birth certificate were released last year.
"Mistakes happen," Romney campaign spokeswoman Andrea Saul
told MSNBC about the spelling slip.
A corrected version of the app was released by Apple on
Wednesday.
(Editing by David Lindsey and Eric Walsh)