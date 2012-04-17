* Comments at a private fundraiser over weekend
* Candidate goes much further in describing his plans
* Says would shrink but not eliminate Education Dept
(Replaces paragraphs 10 and 11; adds insert to paragraph 28)
By Sam Youngman and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, April 16 Was it case of a politician
being candid behind closed doors? Or was he merely leading a
provocative discussion of tax proposals?
Those were the questions surrounding U.S. Republican Mitt
Romney's presidential campaign on Monday, after he was overhead
telling supporters at a private fundraiser in Florida over the
weekend that he might seek to limit tax deductions for mortgages
and eliminate the Department of Housing and Urban Development
(HUD).
By Monday, Romney's campaign was scrambling to distance him
from the comments, overheard by reporters from NBC News and the
Wall Street Journal. And Democratic President Barack Obama's
campaign - which has tried to cast Romney as having secret plan
that would hurt the middle class - had found a new episode to
drive that narrative.
During a conference call, aides said Romney he was simply
throwing out ideas, not outlining policy when he said he would
combine or eliminate many government departments, agencies and
tax credits to help offset his proposal to slash all U.S. tax
rates by 20 percent.
While not especially specific, Romney's comments did go much
further in describing his plans than what he has outlined in
public campaign appearances.
Romney told donors he would eliminate or limit the
mortgage-interest tax deduction for second homes for those with
high incomes, and probably would do the same for the state
income-tax and state property-tax deductions now taken by
millions of Americans, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Romney aides said he was merely responding to questions
offering suggestions during the fundraiser.
"He's entitled to, I think, focus on the ideas he's actually
proposed," said Jim Talent, a former Missouri senator and
frequent Romney surrogate told reporters on the conference call.
The Obama campaign and the Democratic National Committee
used Romney's comments to the conservative crowd in Florida to
question the Republican's credibility.
Some Democrats focused on Romney's reluctance to reveal
details about his vast fortune or specifics for what he would do
as president.
Romney generally "has a credibility problem that is leading
to a lack of trust across the political spectrum," said Ben
LaBolt, Obama's spokesman at the campaign's Chicago
headquarters.
WARNINGS ON TAX DEDUCTIONS
In Washington and beyond, Romney's comments set off
discussions - and warnings - about the potential cost and impact
of the tax measures he suggested.
Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association
of Realtors, said limiting the second home mortgage deduction
was a "terrible idea."
Yun, whose group opposes any change in home mortgage
interest deductions, said at most, such a move would raise about
$5 billion a year in additional tax revenue but could hurt home
sales. It "would be a terrible signal to send out there" just as
the housing market is trying to recover, Yun said.
U.S. congressman Sander Levin, the ranking Democrat on the
House Ways and Means Committee, said a proposal "to eliminate
the deductibility of property taxes is particularly reckless as
we emerge from a housing-led recession.
"Because the value of the deduction is generally understood
to be capitalized into the price of housing," Levin said,
"eliminating the deduction risks a widespread drop in housing
prices, further damaging fragile markets."
Cutting the mortgage deduction for second homes for all
income groups could raise about $8 billion a year, according to
an estimate by the Tax Policy Center.
Romney's floated proposal, because it would apply to
high-earners only, therefore would raise less.
Economists across the spectrum would agree to kill that tax
benefit, according Will McBride, an economist with the
conservative-leaning Tax Foundation. "Every tax policy
organization and economist agrees on that, except the few who
are in the pay of the housing lobby," he said.
Congressional Republicans floated a similar idea last year
in talks to cut the deficit, but a top Republican aide said it
likely would be considered only in the context of broader tax
changes.
Killing deductions for state and local income taxes probably
would draw opposition from governors, many of whom are
Republicans, according to Howard Gleckman, a scholar at the Tax
Policy Center. "Every governor is completely terrified of losing
the state and local tax deduction," Gleckman said.
The tax break, when applied for all income groups, is the
country's fourth largest, and is estimated to cost the federal
government $450 billion over five years, according to an
estimate by the Democratic Center for American Progress.
TARGETING HUD, DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Others focused on Romney's suggestions that he might
eliminate HUD, raising questions about whether a Romney
administration would target housing subsidies such as those the
agency provides to low-income families.
HUD once was led by Romney's late father, George Romney.
"Things like Housing and Urban Development, which my dad was
head of, that might not be around later," Romney told the Palm
Beach crowd, according to NBC. "But I'm not going to actually go
through these one by one. What I can tell you is, we've got far
too many bureaucrats. I will send a lot of what happens in
Washington back to the states."
Romney also told the Florida crowd he might reorganize the
Department of Education, and said he realized the political
perils of trimming the agency during his failed run for a U.S.
Senate seat in 1994.
"The Department of Education: I will either consolidate with
another agency, or perhaps make it a heck of a lot smaller. I'm
not going to get rid of it entirely," Romney added. He explained
that part of his reasoning behind preserving the agency was that
it played a role in pushing back against teachers' unions,
according to NBC.
Romney discussed campaign strategy during the Florida
meeting, saying that for the Nov. 6 election Republicans will
need to woo Hispanics, who represent more than 20 percent of the
voting population in many important swing states.
Polls indicate that Hispanics favor Obama over Romney by
large margins.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David
Lindsey and Eric Walsh)