WASHINGTON Nov 7 Republican Mitt Romney
conceded the U.S. presidential election to President Barack
Obama early on Wednesday morning after a hard-fought campaign.
"This is a time of great challenges for America and I pray
that the president will be successful in guiding our nation,"
Romney told supporters in Boston after calling Obama to
congratulate him.
Obama defeated Romney in a number of key swing states,
despite the weak economic recovery and stubbornly high
unemployment that dogged his campaign.
Television networks called the election late on Tuesday, but
the Romney campaign waited more than an hour to agree on the
results in Ohio.
"I so wish, I so wish, that I had been able to fulfill your
hopes to lead the country in a different direction, but the
nation chose another leader," Romney said in his concession
speech.
This is the second time the former Massachusetts governor
has made a run for the presidency. Romney had promised to revive
the nation's economy through reforming the tax code, reducing
the debt and confronting China on its trade practices.