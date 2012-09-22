(Repeats with no change)
* Funds from rich donors essential to reach voters by TV ads
* Romney will campaign on two-day Ohio bus tour next week
By Ros Krasny
LAS VEGAS, Sept 22 Under fire from fellow
Republicans to be more visible in swing states to help his shaky
campaign, Mitt Romney will have to pull himself away from a
major drag on his time: fundraising events.
Presidential hopeful Romney's new strategy to sometimes hold
three campaign events a day in the key states that will likely
decide the Nov. 6 election has yet to kick in.
Instead, on Friday he flew across the country to hold just
one rally in Las Vegas, but also to attend a fundraiser with
wealthy donors at the Red Rock Casino Resort and another one
near San Francisco.
"President Obama says he can't fix Washington. I can. I will
lead. I will get the job done," he told the Las Vegas audience
of financial backers and casino bigwigs.
Among the supporters was Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire
owner of The Venetian Resort. Romney teased him in his remarks.
"I don't know how it is that Sheldon Adelson got in the front
row," he quipped.
Romney needs to keep his donors sweet after President Barack
Obama and his allies scored a financial victory in August over
the Republicans.
Romney's "Super PAC" - Restore Our Future - plowed through
$21.2 million as its fundraising declined for the second month,
leaving it with just $6.3 million in cash on hand and raising
questions about how much of an ad-buying force it will be in the
home stretch.
Adelson and his wife gave $10 million to the Super PAC in
June but it is not known whether he and Romney discussed further
funding on Friday. The two men were photographed shaking hands
after the Red Rock event.
Also in Nevada, Romney held a rally where he spoke for about
20 minutes to several thousand supporters at the campus of the
University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
The Republican touched on proposals to help the
still-struggling housing market. Nevada, a swing state where
polls show a tight presidential race, was one of the epicenters
of the housing bust that helped trigger the 2007-2009 U.S.
recession.
Romney said the government should move aggressively to sell
hundreds of thousands of foreclosed houses it has on its books.
HISTORIC MANSION
He then flew to his other donor event, at a historic mansion
in Hillsborough, a wealthy community outside of San Francisco.
Among those in attendance was George Shultz, U.S. Secretary of
State under President Ronald Reagan.
Romney, who lags narrowly in national polls but by notable
margins in battleground states such as Ohio, has mostly stayed
away from big swing-state campaign events in the past week.
He has spent time raising money in California, a sure
Democratic win in November, and Texas, which is safely
Republican. He also visited Georgia and Utah, both
Republican-leaning red states, for fundraisers.
"Romney doesn't seem to be out there campaigning enough,"
Peggy Noonan, former speechwriter for Reagan, wrote in The Wall
Street Journal.
The former Massachusetts governor seems "always be
disappearing into fundraisers and not having enough big public
events."
The number of voters reached by retail campaigning - shaking
hands at a state fair, or speaking at a rally - pales next to
those that a campaign can appeal to through the kind of
intensive television advertising that funds raised from wealthy
donors can buy.
But at a time when most swing-state voters have seen
hundreds of ads, a local event that might top the evening news
is good publicity for a candidate that money cannot buy.
Romney has no public events planned for Saturday, which he
will spend in Los Angeles and San Diego, where he has a home. On
Sunday, he will hold an evening campaign rally in Denver.
Next week will see him spend more time in front of voters.
He goes on a bus tour of Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday and
will team up there with running mate Paul Ryan.
Apart from being a time sink, fundraisers also hold dangers
for Romney. He was speaking candidly to donors at a luxury home
in Boca Raton, Florida, in May when he made comments about
Obama's supporters becoming reliant on federal aid. Those
remarks made behind closed doors surfaced in a video this week
and caused a firestorm of criticism.
(Editing By Alistair Bell and Mohammad Zargham)