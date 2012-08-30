Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and presidential nominee Mitt Romney talk with members of their staff, who are lined up for a campaign staff picture, as they arrive in the convention hall during a walk through before the fourth session of the Republican... REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

TAMPA, Florida Republican Mitt Romney will promise voters a better future on Thursday, urging them to set aside their disappointment in President Barack Obama and join him in rebuilding an economy that generates jobs and protects retirement security.

Taking center stage with his address to the Republican convention in Tampa, Florida, Romney vowed to be a champion for small business and restore a sense of innovation in America.

"To the majority of Americans who now believe that the future will not be better than the past, I can guarantee you this: if Barack Obama is re-elected, you will be right," Romney said in excerpts of his speech released by the campaign.

"I am running for president to help create a better future. A future where everyone who wants a job can find one. Where no senior fears for the security of their retirement," he said.

Romney's speech will be seen by a television audience numbering in the tens of millions, with some voters getting their first extended look at the former Massachusetts governor, who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination in 2008.

Romney said he will intensely focus on creating new jobs and ridiculed Obama's promises from the 2008 campaign.

"What is needed in our country today is not complicated or profound. It doesn't take a special government commission to tell us what America needs. What America needs is jobs. Lots of jobs," Romney will say.

"President Obama promised to slow the rise of the oceans and to heal the planet. My promise is to help you and your family," he said.

In his speech, Romney, who can often come across as stiff, must inspire fellow Republicans, many of whom have shown little passion for him, and make the broader electorate feel more comfortable with him.

As portrayed by Democrats, Romney, 65, is alternately a heartless corporate raider, wealthy elitist, tax evader and policy flip-flopper who should not be trusted with the keys to the White House.

But in a "bounce" for Romney from the three-day convention in Tampa, Florida, the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed him moving into a narrow lead over Obama -- 44 percent to 42 percent among likely voters. The Republican candidate had entered the week trailing Obama by four percentage points.

Movie star Clint Eastwood will bring a touch of Hollywood glamour to the convention, appearing as a surprise last-minute speaker to warm up the crowd for Romney, a Republican official said. Romney's speech will start at around 10:15 p.m. (0215 GMT). (Writing by John Whitesides; Editing by Alistair Bell and Jim Loney)