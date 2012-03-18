By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, March 18
WASHINGTON, March 18 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney on Sunday called for President Barack
Obama to fire three top administration officials as he sought to
harness voter anger over rising gas prices ahead of nominating
contests in Puerto Rico and Illinois.
Top rival Rick Santorum, meanwhile, promised a crackdown on
pornography and stood by comments he made earlier in the week
that predominantly Spanish-speaking Puerto Rico should make
English its official language if it wants to achieve statehood.
Romney, the Republican frontrunner, is fending off a growing
challenge from Santorum in Illinois, which holds its primary
contest on Tuesday in the state-by-state battle to determine who
will face Democratic President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6
election.
Fewer delegates are at stake in Puerto Rico's nominating
contest on Sunday.
A bitter, drawn-out battle could compromise the eventual
nominee's ability to take on Obama in the fall.
Republican candidates have seized on rising gasoline prices
to argue that Obama's environmental efforts are hurting ordinary
Americans who are struggling to recover from the deepest
recession since the 1930s.
Gas prices have increased 53 cents since the start of the
year to an average of $3.88 a gallon.
"When he ran for office he said he wanted to see gasoline
prices go up," Romney said on Fox News Sunday.
Romney said Obama should fire the three top officials who
oversee energy and environmental matters - Energy Secretary
Stephen Chu, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar and Environmental
Protection Agency Administrator Lisa Jackson.
"This gas-hike trio has been doing the job over the last
three and a half years and gas prices are up. The right course
is they ought to be fired," the former Massachusetts governor
said.
Energy experts say that the price of gasoline is largely set
by global markets, not government policies, and Obama has
accused Republicans of pandering on the issue. Still, Obama and
British Prime Minister David Cameron have discussed releasing
strategic oil reserves to ease gas prices.
Santorum, whose opposition to gay marriage and birth control
and positions on other hot-button social issues has won him a
loyal following among Christian conservatives, said he would
enforce anti-pornography laws that the Obama administration has
ignored.
"They have not put a priority on prosecuting these cases.
And in doing so they are exposing children to a tremendous
amount of harm," the former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania said
on CNN.
Santorum also defended his comments earlier in the week in
which he said, incorrectly, that Puerto Rico would have to make
English its official language in order to achieve statehood.
He accused Romney of hypocrisy for backing a resolution that
would make English the official language of the United States
while telling Puerto Ricans they would not face such a
requirement.
"He's willing to say whatever he needs to say in order to
get those votes. And I'm hopeful the people of Puerto Rico will
see through the charade," he said.
Romney said Santorum's underfunded, poorly organized
campaign would not be able to defeat Obama in the fall.
"This is not about a shoestring operation, this is about an
operation that can be competitive with the president of the
United States and beat him," he said.
