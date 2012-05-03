* Potential running mate McDonnell appears with Romney
* Former rival Bachmann endorses presumed Republican nominee
* Romney hits Democrat Obama on offshore oil, energy
* McDonnell brings some baggage on women's health issues
By Steve Holland
PORTSMOUTH, Va., May 3 For Republican Mitt
Romney, it was another visit to a battleground state, another
appearance with a potential running mate - and another
endorsement from a former rival who once had seethed at the idea
of Romney being elected U.S. president.
Former Massachusetts governor Romney stopped in this
southeastern Virginia city on Thursday and looked to Republican
Governor Bob McDonnell for help in inspiring voters in the
politically divided state, which Romney hopes to reclaim for his
party in the Nov. 6 presidential election.
Romney's visit to Virginia - one of 10 "swing" states that
are likely to decide this year's presidential election - was a
reminder of the potential and pitfalls the presumed Republican
nominee faces in Virginia, which Democratic President Barack
Obama won en route to winning the 2008 election.
Polls indicate Obama leads Romney in the state, where
McDonnell's popularity among voters put him on many short lists
of potential running mates for Romney.
But then came the bruising Republican presidential
primaries, when Romney was reluctantly drawn into discussions of
divisive social issues such as abortion and contraception.
McDonnell became part of the story by promoting state
legislation that would have required women to undergo an
in vasive transvaginal sonogram b efore getting an abortion.
The bill led to protests at the state Capitol in Richmond. A
revised version McDonnell signed into law requires ultrasounds
prior to abortions, but le ss invasive abdominal ultrasounds are
an option for Virginia patients.
It's unclear whether the controversy affected McDonnell's
chances of becoming Romney's running mate, but on Thursday the
Virginia governor was an enthusiastic soldier for Romney.
While introducing Romney, McDonnell reminded a crowd of
Romney supporters about Obama's 2008 campaign theme of bringing
hope and change to the country.
"Remember three and a half years ago, we heard that tune
about 'hope and change?' And now what do we have? We have
recession, division and malaise," McDonnell said. "It's time for
a change, don't you think?"
BACHMANN REVERSES COURSE
McDonnell later told Fox News he would consider being
Romney's running mate if asked, but that he was not interviewing
or auditioning for the role.
"I'd say that's good media drama, but that's not what has
happened," McDonnell said. "I just believe we need a change in
leadership in this country with our job picture, our debt
picture."
Also standing with Romney was U.S. Representative Michele
Bachmann of Minnesota, a former rival of Romney in the
Republican primaries.
Earlier in the Republican primary , Bachmann had said Romney
"cannot beat Obama" because the president's healthcare overhaul
- a target of conservatives - was based on a healthcare program
Romney imposed in Massachusetts.
On Thursday, Bachmann said Republicans should support Romney
because he could help jumpstart U.S. energy production, cut high
gasoline prices and create jobs.
"Mitt Romney's future for America would be a legalization of
American energy," she said. "It's something to get excited
about. It's why we must elect Mitt Romney as the next president
of the United States."
Her endorsement came a day after that of former U.S. House
Speaker Newt Gingrich, who had been a bitter rival of Romney in
the Republican primaries.
Romney - who in recent days has toured several swing states
with potential running mates including Florida Senator Marco
Rubio, New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte, Ohio Senator Rob
Portman and Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan - continued to focus on
economic issues, the core of his bid to defeat Obama on Nov. 6.
In Portsmouth, Romney said Obama's halting of oil drilling
off the Virginia coast had hurt job creation in what he said was
a state that could decide "who the next president is."
"Right here in Virginia, the idea that you have powerful
energy right off your coast, that you could be creating good
jobs, that's been lost by a president who says no," he said.
Obama opened up offshore oil drilling in Virginia in March
2010 in an effort to gain support for his clean energy strategy.
But the president reversed course two months later, after the
massive BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
CONTROVERSIAL RESIGNATION
After several presidential elections in which Virginia
backed Republicans, Obama won the state in 2008, r eflecting a
trend toward Democratic candidates driven largely by growth in
the northern Virginia suburbs near Washington.
Also Thursday, Romney's campaign continued to come under
criticism for its handling of a situation involving Richard
Grenell, an openly gay man who resigned this week as the
campaign's foreign policy spokesman after anti-gay conservatives
complained about his hiring.
On Tuesday, Romney campaign manager Matt Rhoades said the
campaign was "disappointed" at the departure of Grenell, a
former U.S. spokesman at the United Nations. "We wanted him to
stay because he had superior qualifications," Rhoades said.
The New York Times reported Wednesday that top Romney
campaign staff members tried to persuade Grenell not to resign
but that he was frustrated after being asked by the campaign to
keep a low profile until the public relations flap died down.
Before joining the Romney campaign, Grenell was a prolific
and inflammatory voice on Twitter. But once he got the job he
deleted his most provocative musings on Twitter, which had
included messages aimed not just at Democrats and the media but
fellow Republicans.
Some questioned whether the Romney campaign, known for being
meticulous in its planning, had failed to properly vet Grenell.
But some gay rights activists said the real issue was the
campaign's hesitancy to publicly support Grenell when he was
being criticized by social conservatives.
"There are choices to be made in campaigns," said Jimmy
LaSalvia, executive director of GOProud, a gay Republican group
in Washington. "They chose to be quiet in hopes that it would
blow over, and it festered and got worse. Had they confronted
it, it wouldn't have become the issue that it did."
(Additional reporting by Deborah Charles; editing by David
Lindsey and Todd Eastham)