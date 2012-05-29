* Expected to get past 1,144 delegates needed
* Sets up five-month sprint to Nov. 6 election
* Close fight brewing with President Obama
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, May 29 Mitt Romney is likely to seal
the Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday with a big
victory in Texas that may give him a burst of momentum in his
Nov. 6 showdown with President Barack Obama.
Texas has 155 delegates at stake in its Republican primary
election, and Romney needs less than half of those to put him
past the 1,144 threshold needed for the nomination.
With no real rivals left, Romney should get enough delegates
to put him over the top, after a long, winding campaign battle
for the White House that has seen him outlast a series of
conservative opponents.
A Lone Star state win will generate a positive buzz for
Romney, who is holding his own against Obama despite intense
attacks against the Republican's record as a private equity
executive and former Massachusetts governor.
Romney will not be in Texas on Tuesday. Instead, he will be
campaigning in Las Vegas with a conservative rival he defeated
for the nomination, Newt Gingrich, and real estate tycoon Donald
Trump. 7
That may be an awkward meeting after Trump embarrassed
Romney by saying that Obama was not born in the United States, a
claim Romney does not agree with.
Romney refused to condemn Trump.
"You know, I don't agree with all the people who support me.
My guess is they don't agree with everything I believe in. But I
need to get 50.1 percent or more, and I'm appreciative to have
the help of a lot of good people," he told reporters.
Romney will also meet billionaire casino owner and
Republican financial backer Sheldon Adelson in Las Vegas, a
campaign aide said. Adelson and his family gave $21.5 million to
a "Super PAC" group that supported Gingrich during the
Republican primaries.
Winning the nomination will put to rest any lingering
suggestion that Romney could face a conservative challenge at
the Republican convention in Florida in late August as Gingrich
had threatened to do when the race was still close.
"It means he is bullet-proof," said Republican strategist
Ron Bonjean.
CONSERVATIVES' WARINESS
Romney is trying to overcome wariness among conservatives,
who mistrust his record in Massachusetts where he introduced a
healthcare reform that they say was a blueprint for Obama's 2010
U.S. healthcare overhaul program that was approved in Congress
despite heavy Republican opposition.
"I was looking forward to voting for Rick Santorum," said
voter Dan Cortez in San Antonio. He said he would now back
Romney, for he believes it is important to elect "anybody who
can beat Obama."
Texan Republicans on Tuesday also choose their candidate for
a U.S. Senate race in November. Lieutenant Governor David
Dewhurst faces former state Solicitor General Ted Cruz in the
primary. It will end up in a July runoff if neither man can
reach 50 percent support.
Reaching the figure of 1,144 delegates will allow Romney and
his campaign to help line up convention speakers and negotiate
the party's policy platform with the Republican National
Committee.
It also sets up a five-month race to Election Day that is
well underway, with Obama attempting to define Romney as a
heartless corporate raider for his work at Bain Capital, a
private equity firm.
Romney and the Republicans are running even with Obama and
the Democrats in raising money in what should ensure an even
playing field in television advertising that will be critical in
swaying voters in the months ahead.
Romney is keeping his sights trained on Obama's handling of
the tepid U.S. economy, a strategy that appears to be helping
him in an uphill fight to unseat a sitting president. Polls show
voters give Romney the nod over Obama when asked who would
better manage the economy.
The Romney campaign attacked Obama in a new ad out on Monday
for giving a $535-million federal loan guarantee to solar panel
maker Solyndra which later failed.
"Obama is giving taxpayer money to big donors. And then
watching them lose it," the ad says.
INITIAL ROUND OF ATTACKS
Romney, who lost the Republican presidential nomination to
Senator John McCain in 2008, appears to have withstood an
initial round of attacks from the Obama team over Romney's work
at Bain, which bought and restructured companies, sometimes
resulting in a loss of jobs but generally earning Bain hefty
profits.
"We feel that the president's message is backfiring and his
attacks on free enterprise and Governor Romney's record in the
private sector are embarrassing him and his campaign," said
Romney campaign spokesman Ryan Williams.
The Obama camp is using Bain to try to undermine Romney's
main argument for why he has the savvy to take on the economy -
his business record.
"The job of a president is to lay the foundation for strong
and sustainable broad-based growth - not one where a small group
of speculators are cashing in on short-term gains. It's to make
sure that everybody in this country gets a fair shake," Obama
told supporters in Iowa last week.