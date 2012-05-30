* Romney surpasses 1,144 delegates needed for nomination
* Sets up five-month sprint to Nov. 6 election
* Close fight brewing with President Obama
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, May 29 Mitt Romney clinched the
Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday with a resounding
victory in Texas and now faces a five-month sprint to convince
voters to trust him over Democratic President Barack Obama in
the Nov. 6 election.
Although the race has been essentially over for weeks,
Romney finally cleared the benchmark of 1,144 delegates needed
to become the Republicans' presidential candidate after a long,
bitter primary battle with a host of conservative rivals.
He will be formally nominated at the Republicans' convention
in Florida in late August.
In a statement, Romney said he was humbled to win enough of
Texas' 155 delegates to secure the nomination.
"Our party has come together with the goal of putting the
failures of the last three and a half years behind us. I have no
illusions about the difficulties of the task before us. But
whatever challenges lie ahead, we will settle for nothing less
than getting America back on the path to full employment and
prosperity," he said.
Romney's big day was overshadowed by his appearance with
real estate tycoon and reality TV star Donald Trump, who
organized a major fund-raiser for Romney in Las Vegas.
A famous self-promoter, Trump has been loudly fixated over
whether Obama was born in the United States despite clear
evidence that he was born in Hawaii, and Romney did nothing to
publicly rein him in.
ROMNEY CONSIDERED UNDERDOG
Romney endured serious threats from Republican opponents
from Rick Perry to Rick Santorum to reach a goal that his late
father, former Michigan Governor George Romney, fell short of
achieving -- winning his party's stamp of approval as its
presidential candidate.
It is always difficult to unseat an incumbent president and
Romney is considered the underdog. But with the economy
staggering along, polls are close.
All indications are that Americans face the possibility of
a cliffhanger election in November that will be decided by
relatively small percentages of voters in as many as a dozen
battleground states, such as Ohio, Florida and Virginia.
The former Massachusetts governor now faces a lengthy to-do
list to gird for his duel with Obama, from picking a vice
presidential running mate to raising hundreds of millions of
dollars for a national campaign.
In the immediate weeks ahead, his goal is to bolster his
case that Obama has been ineffective in handling the sluggish
U.S. economy and hostile to job creators.
This argument will move soon to the energy industry, which
Romney thinks Obama has bungled by not ramping up domestic
production of oil and natural gas.
Romney in weeks ahead will turn to Obama's 2010 healthcare
overhaul. The U.S. Supreme Court is to decide in late June on
the constitutionality of the law's requirement that all
Americans purchase health insurance.
Romney has vowed to repeal the law if elected, citing it as
an example of too much government under Obama. He has faced
criticism from Republicans for the healthcare overhaul he
developed for Massachusetts that Obama has called a model for
revamping the U.S. system.
The Republican, while popular with white men and military
veterans, has work to do to try to bolster his popularity among
women and Hispanics, two key voting blocs.
TRUMP RENEWS DEBATE ON OBAMA BIRTH
Trump in recent days has resurrected the issue of Obama's
birth certificate to raise questions about whether the president
meets the constitutional requirement of being a natural-born
citizen of the United States.
The topic had seemed to run out of steam a year ago when
the White House produced the president's detailed "certificate
of live birth" from Hawaii, but Trump told CNN he is not
convinced of the document's authenticity.
Obama's re-election campaign was all too eager to lump
Romney in with Trump's connection with the fringe "birther"
movement to try to damage the Republican with independent voters
who are likely to decide the election.
Romney aides did not like the distraction presented by Trump
but would rather have Trump helping Romney raise money for an
expensive battle against Obama rather than sitting on the
sidelines.
Romney himself did not address the issue head-on, instead
issuing a statement through his campaign spokeswoman that said
Romney has said repeatedly he believes Obama was born in the
United States.
Romney refused to condemn Trump.
"You know, I don't agree with all the people who support me.
My guess is they don't agree with everything I believe in. But I
need to get 50.1 percent or more, and I'm appreciative to have
the help of a lot of good people," he told reporters.
Romney also was meeting billionaire casino owner and
Republican financial backer Sheldon Adelson in Las Vegas, a
campaign aide said. Adelson and his family gave $21.5 million to
a "Super PAC" group that supported Newt Gingrich during the
Republican primaries.
Winning the nomination put to rest any lingering suggestion
that Romney could face a conservative challenge at the
Republican convention in Florida in late August as Gingrich had
threatened to do when the race was still close.
CONSERVATIVES' WARINESS
Romney is trying to overcome wariness among conservatives,
who mistrust his record in Massachusetts because of his
healthcare plan.
"I was looking forward to voting for Rick Santorum," said
voter Dan Cortez in San Antonio. He said he would now back
Romney, for he believes it is important to elect "anybody who
can beat Obama."
Texan Republicans on Tuesday also choose their candidate for
a U.S. Senate race in November. Lieutenant Governor David
Dewhurst faces former state Solicitor General Ted Cruz in the
primary. It will end up in a July runoff if neither man can
reach 50 percent support.