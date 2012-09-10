* Republican now free to spend money raised in primary
* Obama campaign burning through funds at faster pace
By Sam Youngman
BOSTON, Sept 9 Republican presidential candidate
Mitt Romney raised more than $111 million in August, according
to a statement issued by his campaign, maintaining an
overwhelming cash advantage over President Barack Obama.
With less than two months to go before the Nov. 6
presidential election, Romney maintained his streak of
fundraising dominance as his campaign, the Republican National
Committee and state Republican parties reported that together
they have about $168.5 million in cash at their disposal.
While Obama shattered every fundraising record in 2008 after
becoming the first presidential candidate to opt out of a
federal matching funds system, Romney has significantly outpaced
the president in his bid for the White House this year.
After raising $101 million in July, Romney and the joint
Victory Fund he shares with the Republican National Committee
already enjoyed a $60 million cash-on-hand advantage over Obama.
The president's campaign has also burned through money
faster than the Republican candidate, spending $58.5 million in
July, with about two-thirds of that going to advertising.
Republicans view the combination of Obama's high cash burn
rate and polls that show a tight race as evidence that they have
withstood the advertising onslaught Obama's campaign launched
early in the year.
"This race is a dead heat, even after they have spent over
$100 million attacking Mitt Romney with negative ads," one
senior Romney adviser said Sunday.
Romney is also now free to spend the millions of dollars he
raised during his primary campaign.
Legally, Romney was barred from spending money he raised
before he formally accepted the Republican nomination, which he
did in Tampa more than a week ago.
The day after Obama accepted his party's nomination for
president at the Democratic convention in North Carolina, the
Romney campaign demonstrated it was ready to start spending some
of that money in a homestretch assault on Obama.
Republicans seized on a disappointing jobs report on Friday
morning, announcing they bought ad time in the key swing states
Obama won in 2008 but are now in play.
Romney, on the air in the key states of Iowa, Virginia,
Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio and North
Carolina, was set to expand his advertising to Wisconsin on
Monday.
"What we very deliberately did, we held our powder and we
knew these jobs numbers were going to be a big moment," said one
Romney adviser. "And we loaded up to come back on Friday, and
we've gone up in a big way."
While Romney spent much of the summer fundraising, senior
adviser Kevin Madden indicated that the Republican candidate
would shift his focus to spending time with voters down the
homestretch.
"We'll continue to do some fundraising throughout this
month, but I think we're in that critical phase where we're
trying to put our emphasis on voter contact and having the
governor do more retail campaigning," Madden said.