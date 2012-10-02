* Polls say Romney can win Colorado, taken by Obama in 2008
* Elway endorsed McCain in losing cause in 2008
By Sam Youngman
DENVER, Oct 1 John Elway won Super Bowls. Now
he's trying to help Mitt Romney win the White House.
Romney arrived in Denver Monday night, two days before his
first debate against President Barack Obama, holding a rally and
picking up the endorsement of Elway, the legendary Denver
Broncos football player and two-time Super Bowl champion.
Elway briefly addressed the raucous crowd of more than 5,000
Romney supporters, introducing the Republican candidate and
firing up the crowd with a reference to Sunday's Broncos win
over the Oakland Raiders.
"I must say, today has been a very good day, not only
because of what happened yesterday, but because I get the
opportunity to introduce you to the next president of the United
States, Governor Mitt Romney."
Romney addressed the upcoming debates, noting that "there's
a lot of interest surrounding the debates, and people want to
know who's going to win."
"In my view it's not so much winning or losing or even the
people themselves - the president and myself - it's about
something bigger than that," Romney said. "These debates are an
opportunity for each of us to describe the pathway forward for
America that we could choose."
Elway, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and now a
Broncos executive vice president, contributed the maximum
permissible amount of money to Romney this year. Elway had also
endorsed Republican candidate John McCain in the 2008 White
House race - in a losing cause.
While polls in recent days and weeks have shown Romney
losing support in key states, Colorado has been one of the few
bright spots where he sees an opportunity to take a state Obama
won in 2008.
The rally represented the first time Romney has appeared
before voters since last Friday, having focused on preparing for
the debate.
Kevin Madden, a senior Romney adviser, told reporters on the
flight to Denver that much of the debate prep in Boston, where
the campaign is based, has focused on getting the candidate used
to debating one person instead of several, as he did during the
Republican primary season.
Romney participated in dozens of debates during the
primaries of the 2008 and 2012 campaigns. But because the
Republican has never done a one-on-one presidential debate,
Madden said the debate format has been central to the
preparations.
"There's only one person on stage that's done three
nationally televised, head-to-head debates in a general election
format," Madden said. "That's President Obama. Governor Romney
hasn't. So you know you try to get used to that."
While analysts say the debate has become increasingly
critical for Romney's chances of winning on Election Day, Madden
downplayed expectations for how Romney will perform. When asked
about Chris Christie's prediction that Romney will win Wednesday
night, Madden said he appreciated the New Jersey governor's
optimism.
"I don't think any one event is going to dramatically alter
the race," Madden said of the first debate. "I think that we'll
continue to do what we can to make this race, keep it close and
be in a position to win on election day."