* Republican sets the stage for second election debate
* Calls for more assertive use of U.S. influence
* Says would to work to ensure Syrian rebels get weapons
* Obama campaign mocks Republican's 'chest-pounding
rhetoric'
By Steve Holland
LEXINGTON, Va., Oct 8 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney delivered a sweeping critique on Monday of
President Barack Obama's handling of threats in the Middle East,
saying Obama's lack of leadership had made the volatile region
more dangerous.
In what his campaign called a major foreign policy address,
Romney called for a more assertive use of American influence in
the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Romney, speaking before the white-uniformed cadets at
Virginia Military Institute, questioned Obama's handling of the
episode in Libya last month in which U.S. Ambassador Chris
Stevens and three other Americans were killed after the U.S.
consulate in Benghazi came under militant attack.
The former Massachusetts governor also accused Obama of
failing to use U.S. diplomacy to shape events in Iran, Iraq,
Israel, Syria, Russia and elsewhere.
"The president is fond of saying that, 'The tide of war is
receding,'" Romney said. "And I want to believe him as much as
anyone. But when we look at the Middle East today ... it is
clear that the risk of conflict in the region is higher now than
when the president took office."
Romney's speech was short on specifics, but in broad terms
he laid out his national security priorities before the second
of his three debates with Obama, which will be at Hofstra
University in Hempstead, New York on Oct. 16 and will include
discussion of foreign policy.
Romney's aim on Monday was to portray himself as having the
presidential stature needed for the world stage. He had a
similar goal during a trip overseas in July, but that was marred
by a series of missteps, including his inadvertent insult of the
organizers of the London Olympics.
In calling for a more forceful foreign policy, Romney
indicated that he would not rush into armed conflict.
But he accused Obama of a hasty troop withdrawal from Iraq,
saying hard-fought gains there are being eroded by rising
violence and a resurgent al Qaeda. Obama considers his
withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq the fulfillment of a 2008
campaign promise, sought by Americans weary of war.
Romney also said he might not be so quick to pull troops out
of the unpopular war in Afghanistan. Obama has pledged to end
the U.S. combat role in Afghanistan by the end of 2014 as part
of NATO's plan to hand over security responsibility to Afghan
forces.
Romney said he would pursue a transition to Afghan security
forces by that time but would evaluate conditions there before
making a final decision to pull out.
Obama was right to order the mission that led to the killing
of Osama bin Laden last year, Romney said, but he charged that
other elements of the president's strategy for the region were
weak or ill-advised. Romney pointed to the extensive U.S.
reliance on attacks by drone aircraft as "no substitute for a
national security strategy for the Middle East."
Romney, who accused Obama of pursuing a strategy of
"passivity" rather than partnership with U.S. allies, is running
just behind or even with his Democratic rival in most opinion
polls, which have gotten closer since Romney did well in their
first debate last week.
Reuters/Ipsos tracking polls indicate that more Americans
favor Obama on foreign policy issues.
The latest data, collected through Sunday, indicate that 40
percent of likely voters believe Obama has a better plan for
combating terrorism, compared with 31.5 percent for Romney. In
dealing with Iran, 35.4 percent of likely voters favored Obama;
30.9 percent backed Romney.
'CHEST-POUNDING RHETORIC'
Obama's campaign portrayed Romney's speech as the latest in
a series of failed attempts by the Republican to look like a
statesman on foreign policy.
Obama aides cast Romney as unfit to be commander-in-chief
because of his gaffe-filled overseas trip in July and his
much-criticized immediate reaction to the Libyan attack. Romney
blasted Obama's actions before it was clear that Stevens had
been killed in Benghazi and was accused of injecting politics
into a national tragedy.
"This is somebody who leads with chest-pounding rhetoric,"
Obama campaign spokeswoman Jen Psaki said of Romney. "He has
been clumsy in his handling of foreign policy."
Romney promised that if elected on Nov. 6, he would
vigorously pursue those responsible for the Libyan attack, as
Obama has vowed to do.
During his speech, Romney pledged to tighten sanctions on
Iran and deploy warships in the region to press Tehran to give
up a nuclear program the West believes is aimed at producing
atomic bombs.
Obama's campaign, and many foreign policy analysts, have
said the sanctions on Iran have crippled Iran's economy. The
sanctions include a European Union oil embargo and U.S. Treasury
restrictions on oil-related transactions with the country's
central bank. Along with Iran's own economic mismanagement, they
are believed to be behind a one-third drop in the value of the
Iranian currency in the last 10 days.
Romney also said he would increase military assistance and
coordination with Israel, which has threatened a pre-emptive
strike against Iranian nuclear facilities.
Romney pledged that his administration would work to find
elements of the Syrian opposition who share U.S. values and
ensure they obtain weapons needed to defeat President Bashir
al-Assad's forces. Syrian rebels have accused the United States
and Western allies of sitting on the sidelines of the conflict.
"Iran is sending arms to Assad because they know his
downfall would be a strategic defeat for them," Romney said. "We
should be working no less vigorously with our international
partners to support the many Syrians who would deliver that
defeat to Iran - rather than sitting on the sidelines."
Psaki, the Obama campaign spokeswoman, noted that Romney's
foreign policy team includes several former advisers to George
W. Bush, Obama's predecessor and the architect of the unpopular
war in Iraq.
Romney has "surrounded himself with a number of people who
were advisers to past President Bush, people who have used
saber-rattling rhetoric when it comes to Syria and Iran," Psaki
said. "That's something ... we think the American people should
take a look at."