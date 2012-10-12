RICHMOND, Va. Oct 12 Mitt Romney accused Vice
President Joe Biden on Friday of contradicting the testimony of
U.S. State Department officials on Libya, in an escalation of
the Republican presidential challenger's attacks over the deaths
of four Americans there.
Hoping to puncture President Barack Obama's credibility on
foreign policy ahead of the Nov. 6 election, Romney jumped on
comments that Biden made on Thursday night during a debate with
Romney's vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan.
When asked about whether the U.S. diplomatic compound in
Benghazi, Libya had asked for more security ahead of the attack,
Biden said: "Well, we weren't told they wanted more security
again. We did not know they wanted more security again."
Two State Department officials gave sworn testimony on
Wednesday at a congressional hearing in Washington saying they
had repeatedly requested beefed-up security for the compound
before U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other
Americans were killed in the assault at the site on Sept. 11.
"The vice president directly contradicted the sworn
testimony of State Department officials," Romney told a campaign
rally in Richmond. "He's doubling down on denial."
"When the vice president of the United States directly
contradicts the testimony, the sworn testimony of State
Department officials, American citizens have a right to find out
what's going on," he said.