* Romney says: "He's doubling down on denial"
* Republican candidate aims to puncture Obama's credibility
* Presidential campaign takes side tour into foreign policy
By Steve Holland
RICHMOND, Va., Oct 12 Mitt Romney accused Vice
President Joe Biden on Friday of contradicting the testimony of
U.S. State Department officials on Libya, in an escalation of
the Republican presidential challenger's attacks over the Sept.
11 deaths of four Americans there.
Hoping to puncture President Barack Obama's credibility on
foreign policy ahead of the Nov. 6 election, Romney jumped on
comments that Biden made on Thursday night during a debate with
Romney's vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan.
When asked whether the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi,
Libya had asked for more security ahead of the attack, Biden
said: "Well, we weren't told they wanted more security again. We
did not know they wanted more security again."
Two State Department officials gave sworn testimony on
Wednesday at a congressional hearing in Washington saying they
had repeatedly requested beefed-up security for the compound
before U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other
Americans were killed in the assault at the site on Sept. 11.
"The vice president directly contradicted the sworn
testimony of State Department officials," Romney told a campaign
rally in Richmond. "He's doubling down on denial."
"When the vice president of the United States directly
contradicts the testimony, the sworn testimony of State
Department officials, American citizens have a right to find out
what's going on," he said.
Romney's campaign is focused on the weak U.S. economy but
increasingly he has turned his attention to foreign policy, long
considered a strength for Obama because he ordered the mission
that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and is bringing home
U.S. troops from unpopular wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Romney, whose solid debate performance against Obama on Oct.
3 halted a slide in the polls and gave him momentum, argues that
Obama has projected a weak foreign policy in many ways by
alienating allies and not being tough enough over Iran's nuclear
ambitions.
Romney has been demanding answers from Obama over the
American deaths in Libya. "We're going to find out. And this is
a time for us to make sure we do find out," he said.
The former governor of Massachusetts has not always been
sure-footed on foreign policy. His initial reaction to the
violence in Libya as well as in Egypt was seen as an off-key
attempt to politicize a national tragedy, and he drew sharp
criticism from Democrats and some Republicans for it.
The comments on Libya during the vice presidential debate
may prove to be simply a warm-up act to the next presidential
debate, on Oct. 16 at Hofstra University in New York, in which
Obama and Romney will go head-to-head for a second time.
Romney's campaign has also sought to make an issue of what
the Obama administration knew about what triggered the attack in
Libya.
The White House initially said the violence was an impromptu
reaction by Muslims upset at a video made in California that
insulted the Prophet Mohammad. Days later, the administration
publicly called it a terrorist attack on the 11th anniversary of
the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
"President Obama, this is an issue because Americans wonder
why it was it took so long for you and your administration to
admit that this was a terrorist attack," Romney told a rally in
Asheville, North Carolina, on Thursday night before the debate.