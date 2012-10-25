* Romney makes second trip to state this week
* Obama leading in most polls by two points
* African Americans, Hispanics keen on voting
By Sam Youngman
RENO, Nev., Oct 24 When Mitt Romney landed in
Las Vegas on Tuesday, President Barack Obama's advance team had
beaten him there.
Obama was not on the ground yet, but the massive military
cargo plane that transports the Democratic president's limo and
support vehicles was there as Romney's motorcade rolled past to
an event in Henderson County.
Locked in a tight race nationally, the two men are also
fighting hard over Nevada and its six electoral college votes.
Obama appears to have the lead in the state, prompting Romney to
make his second visit here this week in an attempt to chip away
at the president's support.
"Nevada is a great example of how we are playing offense on
the map and Obama is playing defense," said senior Romney
adviser Kevin Madden. "They won here in 2008, but we're now in a
position to take it from them on Election Day and put it in the
Romney win column."
That might be a tall order, but Romney is giving it a try as
he rides a wave of enthusiasm among Republicans following strong
showings in the three presidential debates.
Despite the highest unemployment rate in the nation at 11.8
percent and a housing market still reeling from foreclosures,
the Democrats are strong in the state. They have worked hard
since Obama won Nevada in 2008 and enjoy an advantage in voter
registration.
In Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, Obama's ground
forces have amassed what Jon Ralston, one of the state's top
political analysts, calls a near unstoppable "firewall," already
banking as much as a 25,000-vote lead in Clark County through
early voting.
Ralston, author of the website RalstonFlash.com, said that
perhaps Republicans are seeing internal polling that indicates
Romney can overtake Obama's Clark County advantage with big
showings in the rest of the state.
"They're seeing something that nobody else is except them,"
he said. "The Democrats are building a firewall, so (Romney
campaigners) are anticipating something that has not happened in
the past, either a huge Republican surge or independents going
big for Romney."
Romney and his SuperPAC allies have spent heavily on TV ads
in the state in recent days.
STEADY LEAD FOR OBAMA
"They think they've got a shot, or enough of a shot to make
Obama spend time and money" in Nevada, Republican strategist
Rich Galen said.
In the last few days, Rasmussen's daily tracking has shown
Obama holding steady with a 2-point lead. The political website
RealClearPolitics.com has Nevada rated as a toss-up, with Obama
up 2.6 percentage points in an average of polls. Meanwhile,
Public Policy Polling's latest survey found Obama leading Romney
by four points.
In a good sign for Obama, Public Policy Polling also said on
Wednesday that 84 percent of African Americans and 79 percent of
Hispanics were "very excited" about voting, compared to 72
percent of whites.
Whatever strategies the Romney campaign might have in mind -
like forcing Obama to spend time and money in the state -
campaign officials dismissed any notion that Nevada is a stretch
for Romney.
Officials hinted that their own polling shows Romney
leading, with one top campaign strategist saying, "I think we'll
win Nevada."
"Very, very close, and we are a little ahead and moving,"
the strategist said.
Speaking in Reno on Wednesday, Romney said the "Obama
campaign is slipping and shrinking."
"Our campaign is a growing movement across this country,
where people recognize we're going to build a brighter future
for the American family," Romney said. "We're coming together
with more power and more energy."