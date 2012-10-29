AVON LAKE, Ohio Oct 29 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney canceled campaign events scheduled for
Monday night and Tuesday "out of sensitivity for the millions of
Americans in the path of Hurricane Sandy," his campaign said.
Romney had planned to hold an event in Wisconsin on Monday
night and speak in Iowa and Florida on Tuesday. All the states
are out of Sandy's path but Romney does not want to be seen
focusing only on the campaign as a possible natural disaster
looms.
The announcement made clear the havoc that the hurricane
hitting the East Coast was having on a presidential race that is
too close to call.
"Governor Romney believes this is a time for the nation and
its leaders to come together to focus on those Americans who are
in harm's way," said Romney communications director Gail Gitcho.
Romney had risked being perceived as insensitive by
continuing to campaign, while President Barack Obama had stopped
campaigning to focus on the hurricane.
Romney staged a campaign rally in Avon Lake, Ohio, on Monday
and was headed for Iowa for another event.
"I want to mention that our hearts and prayers are with all
the people in the storm's path. Sandy is another devastating
hurricane by all accounts, and a lot of people are going to be
facing some real tough times as a result of Sandy's fury,"
Romney told supporters in Avon Lake.
He urged those able to do so to make a donation to the
American Red Cross.