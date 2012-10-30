* Challenge in trying to appear presidential
* Romney avoids political attacks, loads truck with goods
* Self-declared truce soon to expire
By Steve Holland
KETTERING, Ohio, Oct 30 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney, blown off the campaign trail by Hurricane
Sandy, drew a fine line between politicking and storm relief on
Tuesday as the weather cast an unpredictable pall over the race
with just a week to go until Election Day.
With President Barack Obama holed up in Washington
monitoring relief efforts, Romney faced the challenge of trying
to demonstrate his presidential credentials without appearing
insensitive to the millions of Americans affected by the storm.
An event in Kettering, Ohio, that was originally intended as
a campaign event featuring U.S. Senator John McCain, the 2008
Republican presidential nominee, was hastily converted into a
"storm relief event," with Romney making remarks urging
Americans to show generosity in helping the East Coast.
He made no political attacks against the Democratic
incumbent.
"We have heavy hearts this morning with all the suffering
going on in a major part of our country," Romney told several
hundred people, many of whom came with grocery bags of canned
goods and other items that will be shipped to the East Coast.
Romney, who is battling to win the key swing state of Ohio
in the Nov. 6 election, said he had spoken to some of the
governors in the affected areas "and they talked about a lot of
people having hard times."
Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on Monday night, leaving
behind a trail of flooded homes, toppled trees and downed power
lines in the nation's most densely populated region. T h e death
toll has continued to rise, with reports of at least 30 people
killed by the storm.
POLITICS NOT FAR AWAY
Looking at the various goods brought in by people, Romney
said: "It's part of the American spirit, the American way, to
give to people who are in need and your generosity this morning
touches my heart," he said.
Politics were not far away at Romney's Ohio event. A
campaign video that focuses on Romney's biography and family
life was played to the crowd, and Randy Owen, the lead singer of
the band Alabama, who was originally supposed to be a part of
the rally, stayed to entertain.
But Romney stuck to the storm relief script. After his
remarks, he and Ohio Senator Rob Portman helped load a rental
truck with various crates of water and canned goods to be sent
to a distribution center in New Jersey.
The storm, and Romney's reaction, showed the difficulties in
taking time off from the campaign trail in a race that is too
close to call with only days remaining until millions of
Americans cast their votes on Nov. 6.
Romney scrambled to respond to the emerging natural disaster
by canceling events in Wisconsin and Iowa on Monday night and
Tuesday to avoid the appearance of campaigning while Americans
suffered.
But the self-declared truce will soon expire. Romney is to
stage three campaign events in Florida on Wednesday, and his
vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan, and his wife, Ann
Romney, are getting back on the trail as well.
Romney refused to answer repeated questions about how he
would handle the duties of the Federal Emergency Management
Agency, which is funded by U.S. taxpayers and coordinates relief
and recovery efforts in disaster zones.
Romney has made much during the campaign of cutting
government spending and sending some of its programs back to the
states for funding.
While Romney would not answer, a campaign spokeswoman,
Amanda Henneberg, did. She said Romney believes states should be
in charge of emergency management because they are in best
position to aid people and direct aid where it is needed most.
This would include help from the federal government and FEMA,
she said.
"A Romney-Ryan administration will always ensure that
disaster funding is there for those in need. Period," she said.
And while the candidates themselves were off-line, the
guerrilla war between the two camps festered as always.
Romney's campaign announced plans to put up television
advertising in Pennsylvania, a typically Democratic state where
the Republican sees a potential opening despite Obama holding a
small lead there.
"This is just the latest example of how the race is breaking
to the advantage of Governor Romney," said Romney spokeswoman
Andrea Saul. "President Obama is playing defense in states that
were once considered safely in his column."
The Obama campaign dismissed the move as smacking of
desperation.