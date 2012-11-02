* Offers closing argument
* "Not a time for America to settle"
* Urges Wisconsin to surprise Obama White House
By Steve Holland
MILWAUKEE, Nov 2 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney offered his closing argument to voters on
Friday, asking Americans to decide whether they want more of the
same from President Barack Obama or "real change" by electing
him on Tuesday.
Making a last-minute foray into Wisconsin, a state Obama won
in 2008 but that may be in play this year, Romney seized on a
small uptick in the U.S. jobless rate, from 7.8 percent in
September to 7.9 percent in October, as evidence that the
president's policies are not providing a sufficiently speedy
recovery.
"The question of this election comes down to this: do you
want more of the same or do you want real change?" Romney told a
boisterous crowd in a Milwaukee suburb that was fired up by
introductory remarks from legendary Green Bay Packers
quarterback Bart Starr.
Romney could use an upset win in Wisconsin, home state of
his vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan, to help offset a
possible defeat in Ohio, a crucial state where the Democratic
president holds a small lead. Romney was to hold two events in
Ohio later on Friday.
The former governor of Massachusetts laid out his case for
defeating Obama in a formal speech for which he used a
teleprompter. It marked the start of the last, frantic four days
of campaigning with stops planned in the states where the
election will be decided including New Hampshire, Colorado and
Iowa.
WIDENING THE MAP
Facing a narrow path to the 270 electoral votes needed for
election, Romney will also make a late push into typically
Democratic Pennsylvania on Sunday to see if he can take
advantage of tightening polls there, a stop that Democrats say
smacks of desperation.
Romney appeared upbeat as he began the last days of
campaigning, playfully tugging on a duffel bag carried by senior
aide Stuart Stevens to make it heavier to carry as the two
boarded his plane.
In his speech, Romney said Washington, under Obama, is
frozen in partisan gridlock that the president has been unable
to break in the face of intractable budget and debt woes. He
pledged to reach across the aisle and work with Democrats.
"You know that if the president is re-elected, he will still
be unable to work with the people in Congress. He has ignored
them, attacked them, blamed them. The debt ceiling will come up
again, and shutdown and default will be threatened, chilling the
economy," said Romney.
With polls showing the race is dead even, Romney urged
voters not to settle for the Democratic incumbent but to instead
give him a chance.
"This is not a time for America to settle," he said. "We're
four days from a fresh start, four days away from a new
beginning."
It was Romney's first campaign stop in Wisconsin since
August. The state has not voted for a Republican presidential
candidate since 1984, but Romney hoped to benefit from lingering
voter passions from Republican Governor Scott Walker's victory
in a recount battle in June.
"We're going to do something that surprises a few people in
the White House that are there right now, and that is we're
going to win Wisconsin," Romney told an overflow crowd outside
of his main event.
Romney sought to use his choice of Ryan to his ticket to
pick up steam in Wisconsin, saying that next to his wife, Ann
Romney, "Paul Ryan is the best choice I ever made."