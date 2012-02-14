* Will negative ads work again for well-financed Romney?
* Romney plans to draw sharp contrast with Republican rival
* Key battles in Michigan, Arizona in presidential campaign
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Faced with a new
surging rival, Republican U.S. presidential candidate Mitt
Romney is returning to a familiar playbook to try to put down
what may be his toughest challenge yet in opponent Rick
Santorum.
Negative ads by Romney worked to fend off the challenge of
Newt Gingrich in recent weeks, and more are in the works against
Santorum - although it's unclear how successful they will be.
In a clear sign that attack ads are looming, the pro-Romney
"Super PAC" Restore Our Future has notably ramped up its TV
advertising in several states including Michigan.
The Romney campaign itself also started buying air time on
Tuesday in Michigan, the main battleground of a looming fight
between the two Republican frontrunners in a Feb. 28 primary.
"If they follow what they've done in the past, Rick Santorum
won't recognize himself when he looks in the mirror," said Dave
Carney, a Republican strategist who worked for Texas Governor
Rick Perry's presidential campaign. "He'll get the stuffing
knocked out of him over the next two weeks."
Romney backers will also call attention to Santorum's time
in the U.S. Senate, when he supported government "earmark"
projects that conservatives see as wasteful spending, such as
Alaska's widely ridiculed $400 million "Bridge to Nowhere."
A senior Washington Republican who helps the Romney campaign
said negative ads "move numbers, and as long as they move
numbers, people will be using them."
Political action committees (PACs) are groups with great
clout in U.S. politics that are legally separate from candidates
but often spend freely to buy negative advertising against
rivals of the politicians they support.
Santorum, a former Pennsylvania senator, may not be as easy
a target. He does not carry the same heavy baggage as former
House of Representatives speaker Gingrich, and his support for
government spending projects was shared by many Republicans in
Congress competing for tax dollars for their home states.
"The negativity in and of itself is not going to win," said
Carney. "I think (Romney) needs to have a positive message,
talking about his values and what he wants to do."
The Republican candidates are engaged in a state-by-state
battle for their party's nomination to challenge President
Barack Obama, a Democrat, in the Nov. 6 general election.
A tough fight lies in economically battered Michigan, where
Santorum has gained traction with a blue-collar appeal in a
state centered around the auto industry.
Romney is emphasizing his home-town roots as the son of a
popular former Michigan governor who once led the now-defunct
American Motors, George Romney.
"I want to make Michigan stronger and better. Michigan has
been my home and this is personal," Romney says from behind the
wheel of a car in a new ad airing in the state.
To flesh out his economic agenda, Romney is expected to lay
out some tax reform proposals in a major economic speech in
Detroit on Feb. 24. It is likely to include provisions to reduce
tax rates and limit tax deductions, Republicans said.
SANTORUM POLL RISE
Campaign advisers say Romney's approach in the next few
weeks of campaigning is to talk up his conservative credentials,
as he did at a major conference in Washington last week, to try
to undermine Santorum.
Romney is struggling to win over conservative voters in
Michigan and Arizona, where he needs wins to build momentum
ahead of March 6, the 10-state "Super Tuesday" jackpot.
A new CBS News/New York Times national poll concluded on
Tuesday that Santorum's momentum is real, based on his victories
a week ago in Colorado, Minnesota and Missouri.
It gave the former senator a slight edge over Romney among
Republican voters, 30 percent to 27 percent, and Republican
strategists say Romney has little choice but go after Santorum.
"He can't let this thing unravel at this point in time,"
said Ed Rollins, a former campaign manager for Minnesota
Representative Michele Bachmann. "I think the key thing is he's
got to use whatever it takes to win.'
"Rick was a member of the (Senate) leadership. He went along
to get along with earmarks and voting for appropriations bills
and those kinds of things," said an informal Romney adviser,
Charlie Black.
"He was outspoken on social issues, that's true, but the
voters this time are not looking for a Washington insider."
Santorum's 1998 Senate vote to confirm liberal Sonia
Sotomayor to a U.S. appeals court a decade before Obama elevated
her to the Supreme Court is likely to be in focus.
And Santorum's support of moderate Senator Arlen Specter
over conservative Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania's 2004 Republican
primary race will also receive renewed attention.
Romney may see benefits in Arizona from the slice of the
population that shares his Mormon faith, and he can also count
on Arizona Senator John McCain to campaign for him there.
To try to attract conservatives who worry he is a moderate,
Romney has been playing up his record as governor of
Massachusetts, where he balanced the state's budget.
He is talking less about his experience as a private equity
executive at Bain Capital, where he built his
multi-million-dollar fortune.
"If there was a program, an agency or a department that
needed cutting, we cut it," Romney told conservatives last week
of his time as governor.
Former New Hampshire Governor John Sununu, a Romney adviser,
said Romney's struggles with conservatives should come as no
surprise. "Even conservatives have problems with conservatives,"
he said.
(Additional reporting by Alina Selyukh; editing by Todd
Eastham)