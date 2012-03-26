* Republican front-runner on two-day California blitz
* Unexpectedly long primary fight for Republican nomination
* Romney hits Obama on healthcare, economy
(Adds analyst comment)
By Steve Holland
SAN DIEGO, March 26 Mitt Romney scrambled on
Monday to raise campaign cash to help him fend off the lingering
challenge from rival Rick Santorum for the Republican
presidential nomination, and he acknowledged that the battle
could extend into June.
The Republicans' extended race to find a challenger to
President Barack Obama is sucking up more time and donors' money
than expected, possibly weakening the eventual nominee at the
Nov. 6 general election.
Romney opened a two-day California blitz to raise money at
five events, attending fundraisers in San Diego and the San
Francisco area on Monday and then Stockton, Irvine and Los
Angeles on Tuesday. He heads to Texas later in the week to raise
funds.
Despite concreting his role as front-runner in recent weeks,
Romney is still spending time raising primary campaign money for
his battle against Santorum, Newt Gingrich and Ron Paul instead
of focusing on funds for a general election contest against
Obama.
Speaking to supporters in San Diego, Romney suggested he
could still be battling for the nomination by the time
California's primary rolls around on June 5.
"So I come to you a little before the California primary -
not until June - but I need you guys to get ready, to organize
your effort, to get your friends to vote, to collect some money
from campaign contributions. We've got a ways to go," he said.
Romney's efforts to raise money for the prolonged primary
race is one of the downsides to the lengthy nominating battle,
said David Yepsen, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy
Institute at the Southern Illinois University.
"Instead of focusing on Obama, he's having to spend time
doing this. The upside is it does help him build a donor base
for the general election and while many in the political
community - media and operatives - don't like the long race,
voters in these later states enjoy it," he said.
"Romney's got to hope his work in these states is helping
him build organization, momentum and interest for November."
The bitter battle between Romney and Santorum has been
particularly costly, as the former Massachusetts governor spends
heavily on attack ads against his rival.
EXPENSIVE MONTH FOR ROMNEY
Romney and his backers spent money more quickly in February
than they took in, ending last month with less than half the
cash they had at the end of the year and trailing far behind
Obama's war chest.
Romney's campaign raised $11.5 million in February,
according to financial disclosure forms filed last week, but
spent $12.2 million.
Restore Our Future, the outside "Super PAC" supporting
Romney, took in $6.4 million but also spent $12.2 million, much
of it on advertisements attacking his rivals.
The California money-raising events included some of the big
names of the Republican Party in the state, such as former eBay
Chief Executive Officer Meg Whitman, who lost the 2010
governor's race to Democrat Jerry Brown.
Norm Ornstein, a political expert at the American Enterprise
Institute, said Romney may be finding it difficult to raise
money from small donations.
"The interesting question for me is I don't see Romney
building a base of small donors. I see him having to rely very
heavily on the Super PACs," Ornstein said.
Romney's campaign has so far raised $7.5 million from donors
who have given less than $200. That amount accounts for only 10
percent of his fundraising, a portion that has roughly remained
the same throughout the campaign.
Santorum, a former Pennsylvania senator, has relied on small
donors for about 52 percent of his funds, so far receiving $8.1
million from them.
Romney used his San Diego speech at NuVasive, a company that
produces devices for spinal surgery, to attack the healthcare
overhaul that Obama steered through the U.S. Congress and which
is now subject to a Supreme Court case on its constitutionality.
The healthcare law, said Romney, will increase regulation
and costs on companies like NuVasive, forcing them to pay more
in taxes and hire fewer workers as a result.
"The taxation burden and the regulatory burden that the
president's people have put in place has slowed down the
recovery, and made this most tepid recovery from a recession
that we've seen since (1930s President Herbert) Hoover," said
Romney.
Romney has vowed to repeal the Obama healthcare law if
elected and has defended himself against Santorum attacks that
the overhaul he developed for Massachusetts is little different
from the Obama plan.
