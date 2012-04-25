* Romney's top priority now: raising cash
* Gingrich, Santorum may help with conservatives
* Campaign moves to battleground states
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, April 25 For Mitt Romney, now the
hard part begins. With the Republican presidential nomination
all but clinched, Romney plans an aggressive strategy to gird
for an uphill battle to unseat Democratic President Barack
Obama.
Over the next month and beyond, Romney will raise badly
needed cash, seek to shore up support among conservatives and
begin campaigning in battleground states that will be key to who
wins the Nov. 6 general election.
The former Massachusetts governor faces a multitude of
challenges in preparing for the general election but one of the
biggest is to consolidate support among conservatives suspicious
of him and to make sure the party speaks with one voice.
To unify the party and campaign apparatus, Romney campaign
manager Matt Rhoades has directed a number of key campaign
advisers to serve as liaisons to the Republican National
Committee. That will give Romney access to party structure in
battleground states and hundreds of campaign staff.
Among Romney loyalists who will play key roles are Kevin
Madden, a long-serving adviser and TV surrogate, and Brian
Jones, a former communications director for the RNC and for John
McCain's 2008 presidential campaign.
"We will ensure that our finance, political and
communication teams are fully synchronized," said RNC Chairman
Reince Priebus, who is well-regarded within the Romney camp.
An expensive battle is brewing for the next six months of
campaigning. Romney has about 15 fundraising events planned over
the next month, an adviser said, the first steps in what will be
a relentless drive to raise the hundreds of millions of dollars
necessary for a difficult contest against Obama.
New York and California will be key destinations for
money-raising. Romney will travel to the Washington area next
week to raise cash.
A large-scale effort is underway to increase the staffing of
the Romney campaign from about 100 to up to 400 people.
"The campaign is almost going to increase in scale overnight
into a billion-dollar organization," said Steve Schmidt,
campaign manager for 2008 Republican presidential nominee John
McCain. "All of this has to be done quickly.
"There are two finite commodities that you're managing in a
political campaign," he said. One is time and one is money. You
can't waste either. And you have to raise a lot of the latter."
STAFFING UP
At the same time, Romney will be working to shore up support
from those conservatives with serious doubts about his
candidacy. His last two conservative challengers, Newt Gingrich
and Rick Santorum, may help in this effort.
Gingrich plans to endorse Romney next week when he suspends
his campaign. Gingrich spokesman R.C. Hammond said negotiations
were underway with the Romney campaign on an endorsement and
whether the two men would appear together.
Gingrich has offered to campaign for Romney, and if he does,
his could be a valuable voice for drumming up enthusiasm from
conservatives who, if nothing else, are united in their desire
to oust Obama from the White House.
The Romney camp has also been in talks with Santorum, the
former Pennsylvania senator who was Romney's last major
conservative obstacle to the nomination. Romney adviser Madden
told MSNBC a meeting between Romney and Santorum is expected "in
the very, very near future."
To reach out to evangelical Christians who have been slow to
embrace him, Romney plans to speak on May 12 at Liberty
University, an evangelical college in Lynchburg, Virginia, led
by Christian right leader Jerry Falwell.
To fend off Obama's efforts to define him in a negative way,
Romney plans to hit back hard.
The foundation was laid for this in Romney's well-received
speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday night in which he was sharply
critical of Obama's handling of the U.S. economy and asked
voters whether they were better off now than they were when
Obama took office three and a half years ago.
"It's still about the economy, and we're not stupid," Romney
said.
Romney will take this message to Ohio on Friday, the first
of many stops in fewer than a dozen battleground states where
the election will be decided, a list that also includes such
destinations as Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Colorado
and Virginia.
Romney lags Obama in these battleground states, making them
essential sites for campaigning.
(Additional reporting by Sam Youngmana; editing by Todd
Eastham)