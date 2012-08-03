* Reid: "Let him prove he has paid taxes
* Romney: "Time for Harry to put up or shut up"
By Sam Youngman
GOLDEN, Colo., Aug 2 Questions about his
personal taxes again dogged Republican presidential candidate
Mitt Romney on Thursday, his first day back on the U.S. campaign
trail after a rocky trip abroad.
Romney promised to create 12 million jobs and ease the
economic plight of middle-class Americans on a visit to
swing-state Colorado, but he had to fend off an accusation by
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid that he may not have paid
taxes for a decade-long period.
"The word's out that he hasn't paid any taxes for 10 years,"
Reid said on the floor of the Senate. "Let him prove he has paid
taxes because he hasn't," the Democrat said.
Coming after perhaps the worst week of Romney's candidacy on
a foreign trip highlighted by gaffes, the allegations were
firmly denied by the former private equity executive.
"It's time for Harry to put up or shut up. Harry's going to
have to describe who it is he spoke with because of course that
is totally and completely wrong. It's untrue, dishonest, and
inaccurate. It's wrong," Romney said on Sean Hannity's radio
show.
Romney released tax records in January that showed he paid
millions of dollars in taxes in 2010 and expected to pay $6.2
million in taxes for that year and 2011 combined.
But he has refused to release any more tax documents,
prompting Democrats to accuse the former Massachusetts governor
of having something to hide and possibly gaming the system.
He could not escape the tax issue at his first event back on
U.S. soil after an ill-fated foreign trip to Britain, Israel and
Poland.
A plane hired by the liberal group MoveOn flew overhead with
a banner that read: "Welcome back, Mitt. Now release those
returns" before he spoke in Golden, Colorado.
Eager to talk again about President Barack Obama's record on
jobs, Romney unveiled a "Presidential Accountability Scorecard,"
which highlighted the White House's failure to solve high
unemployment and cut the budget deficit.
He noted unfulfilled promises that Obama made in 2008 when
he accepted the Democratic nomination for the presidency in
Denver.
"All the measures he laid out are all measures that have
gone the wrong direction," Romney said. On Friday, government
figures will likely show the U.S. unemployment rate remains
above 8 percent.
Romney said he would create 12 million jobs in his first
four years as president. "It's going be good to be middle class
in America again," he said in Aspen.
'JOKE' TAX POLICY REPORT
The two men are running close in most opinion polls for the
Nov. 6 election, but a Pew Research Center survey on Thursday
showed a wide gap between them, with Obama leading by 51 percent
to 41 percent.
The poll was taken mostly before Romney's foreign tour last
week when he upset Britain and Arabs with separate remarks about
the Olympic Games and the Palestinian economy.
Romney's campaign criticized a report this week from the
centrist Tax Policy Center that calculated his proposal to slash
income taxes by 20 percent across the board would boost income
for the wealthiest taxpayers while reducing it for the middle
class.
"That report you referenced is a joke," senior Romney aide
Eric Fehrnstrom told reporters on a conference call. He
questioned the authorship and methodology of the report, even
though the Romney campaign has cited numbers from the Tax Policy
Center in the past.
In Orlando, Florida, Obama told a campaign rally that
Republicans' efforts to keep former President George W. Bush's
tax cuts for all Americans, including the richest, would only
lead to a wider deficit.
"They have tried to sell us this trickle-down, tax-cut,
fairy dust before. And guess what, it didn't work then. It will
not work now," Obama said. "We do not need more tax cuts for
folks who have done very, very well. We need more tax cuts for
working Americans," he said.
Obama headlined a second rally later in Leesburg, Virginia,
another election battleground state, and took note it could be
critical in deciding whether he gets a second term.
"If we win Virginia, we will win this election," Obama told
more than 3,000 supporters outside a high school.
Not everyone was there to cheer the president. His motorcade
passed several dozen protesters and Romney supporters on the way
in. They held signs that read: "No-Obama" and "Sorry Obama, this
is Romney country."