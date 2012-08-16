* Romney hopes to put tax issue to bed finally
* Says he paid at least 13 percent for 10 years
* "Prove it," says Obama campaign
By Gabriel Debenedetti
Aug 16 Seeking to put an end to questions about
his personal finances, Republican U.S. presidential candidate
Mitt Romney said on Thursday he paid at least a 13-percent tax
rate every year over the last 10 years.
Democrats have criticized Romney for not releasing more than
two years of tax information and openly asked whether the
millionaire former private equity executive has something to
hide about his wealth.
"I did go back and look at my taxes, and over the last 10
years, I never paid less than 13 percent," Romney told
journalists in Greer, South Carolina. "I think the most recent
year is 13.6 or something like that."
A campaign aide said the rate Romney was referring to was
for his federal income tax.
Debate over Romney's taxes and the Medicare health program
for the elderly has taken the focus of the campaign away from
Romney's top issue: jobs.
Romney's announcement may have been an attempt to put a lid
on an issue that has dogged him since January, when his
Republican primary opponents accused him of being evasive about
his personal finances.
"PROVE IT"
But Democrats were not satisfied.
"He has the ability to answer all of these questions by
releasing several years worth of tax returns and he simply
hasn't done that. So we say: prove it Governor Romney,"
President Barack Obama's campaign spokesman Ben LaBolt said.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid accused Romney this month
of not paying taxes for 10 years, a claim the Republican has
strongly denied.
Romney said on Thursday that when charitable donations were
taken into account, his tax rate effectively has been above 20
percent.
"I just have to say, given the challenges that America faces
- 23 million people out of work, Iran about to become nuclear,
one out of six Americans in poverty - the fascination with taxes
I've paid I find to be very small-minded compared to the broad
issues that we face," he said.
Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, is one of the
richest men ever to run for U.S. president. He has an estimated
net worth of up to $250 million.
Obama's re-election campaign and its Democratic allies have
featured Romney's wealth and refusal to release more tax returns
in ads painting him as out of touch.
Polls show the strategy is working. Independent voters in
swing states have a lower opinion of Romney after hearing about
his business record and personal finances.
In January Romney released information showing he had paid
an effective tax rate of 13.9 percent in 2010, mostly from
capital gains on investments. The top tax rate for wages is 35
percent, while capital gains are taxed at a lower rate.