By Steve Holland
GOFFSTOWN, N.H., Aug 20 Mitt Romney and Paul
Ryan engaged in tag-team attacks on President Barack Obama and
the Federal Reserve on Monday at a joint appearance that
showcased the chemistry between the Republican presidential
candidate and his running mate.
Romney, 65, and Ryan, 42, took their act to New Hampshire, a
swing state whose four electoral votes could play an outsize
role in determining the winner in the Nov. 6 presidential
election in a race that remains agonizingly close with fewer
than 80 days of campaigning left.
Romney's goal is to introduce his vice presidential pick to
American voters and seek to reassure them that a Ryan-backed
budget plan in the House of Representatives would not lead to
dramatic cuts to the Medicare health program for seniors.
Since his candidacy was announced just over a week ago,
Democrats have engaged in an assault on Ryan for promoting a
Medicare plan that would change how Americans currently under
age 55 would receive benefits when they retire.
The Medicare debate has changed the focus of the campaign,
which had been fought for the most part on the health of the
U.S. economy. The Romney campaign has sought to turn the
Medicare issue into a strength by saying Romney and Ryan would
repair a troubled program.
Ryan, accusing Obama of using $716 billion in Medicare funds
to pay for his healthcare overhaul, told the crowd "we need this
debate" about the future of the expensive entitlement program.
"We're going to win this debate about Medicare," he said.
AUDIT THE FED
At a town hall meeting, a question about the Federal
Reserve, which many conservatives feel is an overly powerful
agency that lacks transparency, drew an appeal from Romney for
an audit of the Fed and a demand that Obama's own government
spending be investigated.
"The answer is yes to that, very simple, the answer is yes,"
Romney said when asked whether the Fed should be audited. "The
Federal Reserve should be accountable. We should see what
they're doing."
And Romney questioned Obama's spending in the wake of the
collapse of Solyndra, a solar panel company that folded after
receiving $500 million from Obama's 2009 $862 billion economic
stimulus.
"I'd like to take a very close look at what this president
is doing with his budget, where he's spending his money. I think
people would find it very interesting to see how much money has
gone into these companies that are owned by campaign
contributors of his. It stinks to high heaven," he said.
Romney and Ryan last campaigned together more than week ago
in Ryan's home state of Wisconsin, shortly after Romney
announced him as his pick for vice president. The Romney
campaign likes it when they team up, believing it boosts both
men, and New Hampshire's town hall meeting was likely to be the
first of many such joint outings.
The session had its light moments. Romney, a Boston Red Sox
baseball fan, teased a man wearing a New York Yankees shirt and
Ryan had a quip for a woman who announced her son was missing
school to be at the event.
"We're not going to clap for that," he said.
The patience of some in the Goffstown crowd had its limits.
As the event stretched past one hour, some could be seen
trickling away from the outdoor site at St. Anselm College.
While most of the town hall questions were about how to tame
America's runaway debt and deficits, some foreign policy issues
emerged that Romney has not talked about much, such as what he
would do about the Afghanistan conflict.
With U.S. troops set to pull out by the end of 2014 under
Obama's direction, Romney said the president has not given the
American people the kind of update on the aims of the Afghan war
mission that he should have.
"We haven't heard this president do this," said Romney.
"This is something he should do time and again."
Obama has held up the mission he ordered that led to the
killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan last year as a major
national security achievement on the campaign trail.
Ryan, who lacks foreign policy experience, pointed out he
does have some national security bonafides, pointing to a trip
he took to Afghanistan's Helmand Province, "learning and
listening to our troops who are fighting there."