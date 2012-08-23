* He would let states manage federal lands
* Would permit more offshore drilling
* Energy plan would create 3 million jobs
By Steve Holland
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug 23 Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney will lay out policies on
Thursday aimed at achieving North American energy independence
by 2020 by pursuing a sharp increase in production of oil and
natural gas on federal lands and off the U.S. coast.
Romney is to unveil his plan at a truck and supply business
in Hobbs, New Mexico, as he seeks to draw a sharp contrast
between his energy policies and those of President Barack Obama
and detail in part how he would rekindle job growth in the
United States.
His emphasis on the economy amounts to an effort to return
the campaign to the central issue Romney believes is most
critical in the Nov. 6 election and the key to a victory for
him.
The economic debate has to a certain extent been sidelined
in recent days by controversial remarks about rape by a Senate
Republican candidate in Missouri, Todd Akin, who Romney has
denounced.
Romney's energy policies are heavily tilted toward increased
production of carbon-based resources, oil, gas and coal, that
environmentalists blame for global warming. He is outlining the
policy two days after going over some of the details with
executives from the oil industry who contributed to his campaign
at fund-raising events in Texas.
Republicans are eager to make greater use of the U.S. energy
supply to increase jobs for Americans suffering amid an 8.3
percent unemployment rate. They would curtail some federal
regulations to permit more production.
Romney is to predict that a full-blown energy plan will
create 3 million jobs in energy sectors and other areas, part of
an ambitious effort to create 12 million jobs during a Romney
presidency.
"I want every American who wants a good job to be able to
have one," Romney told Republicans at a fund-raising event in
Little Rock on Wednesday.
The centerpiece of Romney's energy plan is to permit
individual states to manage energy development on federal lands
within their borders, according to a "white paper" released by
the campaign and a briefing for reporters by senior aides in
advance of the speech.
Currently the federal government controls development on
these lands, and Romney's aides said that under Obama, this has
led to a sharp reduction in exploration over the past year.
Letting states issue permits for exploration on federal
lands would speed up the process, Romney will argue.
Romney would also open up areas off the East Coast to oil
exploration, and in particular would reverse Obama's decision to
suspend development off the coast of Virginia following the 2010
BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
He would establish a five-year offshore leasing plan that
would open new areas for development beginning with those off
the coast of Virginia and the Carolinas.
A North American energy partnership with Canada and Mexico
would also be sought and Romney would allow construction of the
Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to Texas, which has been
delayed by the Obama administration.
"I'm going to take advantage of our energy resources: Oil,
coal, gas, nuclear, renewables, wind, solar. North America will
be energy independent by the last year of my second term," he
said.
The plan makes little mention of climate change or
greenhouse gases. Romney policy adviser Oren Cass said Romney
supports green energy and government spending on energy
research, but opposes loan guarantees for green companies.
A tax credit for the wind industry expires at the end of
this year. Obama supports an extension of it while Romney
opposes it even though it could hurt him with voters in Iowa and
Colorado. Cass said the wind industry has lost 10,000 jobs and
growth has slowed.
"Gov. Romney is focused on actually setting the wind
industry up to be a competitive, innovative industry that can
succeed on its own two feet, like so many other successful and
profitable industries in the country," he said.