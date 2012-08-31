By Sam Youngman
| LAKELAND, Fla.
LAKELAND, Fla. Aug 31 Mitt Romney, fresh from
accepting the Republican presidential nomination at the party's
national convention, will go to Louisiana on Friday to view
damage from Hurricane Isaac.
Romney, who will take on President Barack Obama in the Nov.
6 election, saw his nominating convention in Tampa, Florida,
shortened by Isaac after officials canceled Monday's events in
case the storm hit the area.
Romney is scheduled to join Republican Governor Bobby Jindal
in Louisiana. The two will meet with first responders and view
damage from Isaac, according to a campaign aide.
Republicans were wary throughout the week of appearing
insensitive at their convention as the seven-year anniversary of
devastating Hurricane Katrina and its subsequent, maligned
federal response coincided with Isaac's approach.
The remnants of Hurricane Isaac continued to cause problems
on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall and the threat of flash
flooding to the lower Mississippi Valley as Gulf Coast residents
get ready to start their cleanup efforts.
Isaac was the first hurricane to hit the United States this
year and provided a successful test of New Orleans' pricey new
flood defenses.
Now a tropical depression, Isaac can still trigger tornadoes
in Mississippi and Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center
said.
(Editing By Bill Trott)