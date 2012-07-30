By Steve Holland
| JERUSALEM, July 30
JERUSALEM, July 30 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney on Monday tapped Jewish-American donors
for more than $1 million, ending a trip to Israel that aimed to
show he would be a better ally than President Barack Obama.
After days in which Romney spoke mostly on foreign policy
issues, the fundraiser returned him to more comfortable turf -
the state of the U.S. economy, which he sees as the main issue
in the Nov. 6 election.
"What we are seeing now are policies that have not worked
for the American people, and will not work," Romney said without
mentioning Obama, the Democrat he has blamed for failing to
substantially reduce U.S. unemployment, now pegged at 8.2
percent.
It was the second fundraiser of Romney's trip abroad. He
picked up $2 million from Americans in London, as the candidates
compete for cash for the expected multi-million-dollar burst of
political TV ads in the last 100 days of the campaign.
Las Vegas casino owner Sheldon Adelson, an ally of Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well, sat to Romney's left
at the breakfast event in Jerusalem.
Adelson had backed Romney rival Newt Gingrich in the
Republican primary, but has turned his support to the former
Massachusetts governor.
Adelson has contributed some $10 million to a "Superpac"
that supports Romney. A Superpac is an outside group not
directly affiliated with a campaign that can support a candidate
or specific causes.
'STARK DIFFERENCE'
Romney received a warm welcome from Israeli leaders as he
tried to portray himself as a better friend of the Jewish state
than Obama, whose relationship with Netanyahu has been testy.
While Romney carried a clear pro-Israel message, he also
noted a "stark difference" in the average incomes of Israelis
and Palestinians - $25,000 and $10,000, respectively.
Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad, who held a brief
meeting with Romney on Sunday, told Reuters in a Twitter
exchange they had discussed "the peace process and the
economical challenges in Palestine".
Romney began his foreign trip in London, where he irked
Britons by questioning their readiness to host the Summer
Olympics. He appeared to rebound from that gaffe in Israel,
where he stuck to script and navigated the complicated Middle
East situation without any noticeable slip-ups.
Romney heads to Poland later on Monday, where he is
scheduled to meet with Solidarity leader Lech Walesa in Gdansk,
as well as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and to visit a
World War Two memorial.