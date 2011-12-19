* Romney gets millions each year from Bain equity deals
* Bain has shut businesses, cut jobs after buying firms
* Retirement payments may benefit from lower tax
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 Republican White House
hopeful Mitt Romney receives millions of dollars a year in a
retirement agreement with Bain Capital, nearly 13 years after he
left the private equity firm he helped start, the New York Times
said on Monday.
In the final deal of his private equity career, Romney
negotiated an agreement with his former partners that has paid
him a share of Bain's profits ever since, bringing his family
millions in income each year and bolstering the fortune that has
helped finance his political aspirations, the paper said.
After Romney left Bain, the company grew into a global
investing behemoth, buying and restructuring companies. His
retirement agreement, the Times noted, may expose him to
criticism that while pursing a career in public life, he has
grown wealthier partly from Bain laying off workers at companies
it has bought - a charge that routinely resurfaces on the
campaign trail.
A second point of controversy could be that his Bain profits
may qualify for a lower tax rate than ordinary income under a
tax provision favorable to private equity managers - a point of
contention in fierce arguments over whether tax rates on the
wealthy should be raised.
Romney is a leading candidate to become the Republican
nominee to challenge President Barack Obama next November.
He has been highlighting his business experience, saying it
gives him a better understanding than the president and his
Republican rivals of how to energize the U.S. economy and create
jobs. At the same time, he has deflected criticism of layoffs
caused by private equity deals by noting he left Bain in 1999.
LAYOFFS, TAXES
The Times said records and interviews show that in the years
since then he has benefited from at least a few Bain deals that
resulted in upheaval for companies, workers and communities.
One deal involved KB Toys, a Pittsfield, Massachusetts,
company that one of Bain's partnerships bought in 2000. The
Times said that three years later, when Romney was governnor of
that state, Bain began laying off thousands of employees.
Bain also helped lead the private equity purchase of the big
radio station operator Clear Channel Communications, a deal that
eventually resulted in 2,500 job cuts.
Since Romney's payouts come partly from Bain's share of
profits on its customers' investments, that income probably
qualifies for the 15 percent tax rate on capital gains rather
than the 35 percent wealthy taxpayers pay on ordinary income,
the Times said.
The Internal Revenue Service allows investment managers to
pay this lower rate on profits, known in the industry as
"carried interest". Such options are not available to the
ordinary taxpayer.
Spokesmen for Bain and Romney were not immediately available
for comment on the report, published overnight in New York.
The newspaper said that Romney had declined to release his
tax returns, while his campaign refused to say what tax rate he
paid on his Bain earnings. It said a Bain spokesman declined to
comment on the retirement agreement, citing confidentiality.
"This was a typical market deal. Bain Capital has no
incentive to overpay Governor Romney, and they didn't," Andrea
Saul, a spokeswoman for Romney, was quoted as telling the paper.
While some former business associates said they considered
the retirement deal generous, others said Romney might have had
even more from Bain had he not wanted a quick move into public
life. "He made a very sweet deal, he had a very good exit," one
former Bain partner told the Times.
"But my guess is, given the actual economic value of Bain
Capital at the time, Mitt walked away with less than he could
have if he did not take into account the adverse publicity and
attention that a battle with former partners would have caused
if he had negotiated and played hardball."
According to the newspaper, in 1999 Bain had about $4
billion in assets under management, 100 or so employees and a
single office, in Boston. In 2005, Bain had over $21 billion in
its funds. Today, Bain manages about $66 billion overall, with
900 employees and 10 offices in six countries.
