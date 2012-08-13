* Janna Ryan was congressional aide, healthcare lobbyist
* Her Oklahoma family connected to conservative Democrats
* Married Paul Ryan in 2000, moved to his Wisconsin hometown
* Seen as an asset to the Romney-Ryan ticket
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 Janna Ryan, thrust onto the
national stage this weekend when her congressman husband, Paul
Ryan, was named the Republican vice presidential choice, strikes
an appealing image as a stay-at-home mom raising three young
children in Wisconsin.
But the 43-year-old has been a Washington operative herself,
hailing from a well-connected family and forging an early
professional career as a congressional aide and healthcare
lobbyist.
Friends describe her as being able to navigate between
different worlds -- from small-town Oklahoma and Wellesley
College, a private women's college outside Boston that she
attended, to complex policy debates in Washington.
"She is very comfortable in and around politics. She grew up
in a political family, and it comes very naturally to her," said
Leslie Belcher, a Washington lobbyist who worked on Capitol Hill
with Janna Ryan and was later one of her bridesmaids.
During her first public test, Ryan appeared at ease on
Saturday as Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney
introduced her husband at a tightly orchestrated event in
Norfolk, Virginia, with the retired battleship USS Wisconsin as
the backdrop. She beamed alongside Mitt Romney's wife, Ann
Romney.
Ryan, whose last name was Little before her marriage, grew
up in Madill, in southern Oklahoma. Both of her parents spent
their careers as lawyers in private practice. Her mother
graduated first in her class at the University of Oklahoma law
school. A town in Oklahoma, Little City, is named after the
family.
Her family has strong Democratic connections, and it largely
identifies with the Blue Dog Coalition, a group of Democratic
lawmakers known for being fiscally conservative.
Her uncle, David Boren, served as a Democratic governor of
Oklahoma and later as a senator from the state. Boren's son, Dan
Boren, is a member of House of Representatives and, as a Blue
Dog Democrat, has often voted with Republicans.
After college Janna Ryan worked as a legislative aide to
then Oklahoma Representative Bill Brewster, who was a co-founder
of the Blue Dog Coalition.
LAW DEGREE
"She came from a small town, and we had big ideas of going
to Washington and making a difference," said Ryan's friend
Shannon Henderson, who worked on Capitol Hill with her at the
time.
While in that job she worked on transportation and
healthcare issues and attended George Washington University Law
School at night, earning her degree in 1998.
Ryan parlayed her law degree and Hill experience into a
lobbyist job, working for several years at Williams & Jensen and
at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Her roster of clients included pharmaceutical and insurance
clients such as Novartis, Cigna and Blue Cross/Blue Shield,
according to lobbying records.
She married Paul Ryan in 2000 after the two met in
Washington and moved to his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin,
where she now raises their three children.
A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article in 2000 said their
upcoming nuptials would be "depriving Congress of one of its
more eligible bachelors."
"They got married eyes wide open, knowing that they wanted
to dedicate themselves to public service, and that meant that
Janna wouldn't work, and Paul would dedicate himself" to working
in Congress, said Jodi Bond, a vice president of the Chamber of
Commerce who has been friends with the Ryans for decades.
Paul Ryan told CBS's "60 Minutes" program on Sunday that he
and Janna had discussed his vice presidential candidacy at
length. "It is going to change our life, but we really think
that this is a moment in the country that needs leadership," he
said.
While the campaign is still sorting out exactly what her
role on the campaign trail might be, friends suggested she would
be an asset to the Romney-Ryan ticket.
"I think she is very relatable," said Missy Edwards, a
lobbyist in Washington who became friends with Ryan when they
both worked on Capitol Hill together in the 1990s. "She's from a
small town, (with) three young kids, smart, and focused on her
family, first."