* Romney adviser says investors, not taxpayers took hit
* Regulations cannot put 'wet blanket' on economy -adviser
WASHINGTON May 15 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney's campaign said on Tuesday that JPMorgan
Chase & Co's huge trading losses were an unfortunate
part of a free market economy.
Romney adviser Eric Fehrnstrom told NBC that, while Romney
supports some financial regulation, the losses at one of the
nation's largest banks involved investors, not taxpayers, and
that rules for Wall Street should not hamper investments.
"The leadership of that company will be held accountable for
this trading loss, but we don't want to punish companies, he
told NBC's "Today" program. "There was no taxpayer money at
risk. All of the losses went to investors, which is how it works
in a public market."
The Romney campaign's comments come the day after President
Barack Obama said the huge trading loss highlighted the need for
Wall Street reform. Some JPMorgan executives
have already left the bank, which could see additional fallout
when its shareholders meet later on Tuesday.
Wall Street reform has become a top campaign issue for
Obama, a Democrat, and his presumptive Republican rival leading
up to the Nov. 6 presidential election.
Obama has faced opposition in implementing new rules for
Wall Street, one of his signature domestic policy achievements.
Romney has stressed his experience as a business executive.
"Mitt Romney is not advocating that there be no regulation,"
Fehrnstrom said. "But our regulation should be effective, it
should be streamlined. It should not be cumbersome, and it
should not act as a wet blanket or a damper on the economy."
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday that the
rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law,
including new capital requirements, would strengthen the ability
of banks to absorb losses like those JPMorgan announced last
week.
"The test of reform is not whether you can prevent banks
from making mistakes," Geithner said at an event sponsored by
the Peterson Foundation. "The test of reform should be, do those
mistakes put at risk the broader economy, the financial system
or the taxpayer."