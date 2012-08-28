TAMPA, Fla. Aug 28 Republicans formally
nominated Mitt Romney as their presidential candidate on Tuesday
to face Democratic President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6
election.
By voice vote in a raucous arena, delegates to the
Republican National Convention united behind the former
Massachusetts governor, who this year outlasted a series of
conservative challengers to come out on top.
Romney, 65, is in a close fight with Obama with 70 days to
go until the election and Republicans hope he will gain some
much-needed momentum from the Tampa convention this week.