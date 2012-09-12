JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept 11 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Tuesday criticized President Barack Obama's response to violent attacks at U.S. diplomatic missions in Egypt and Libya as foreign policy entered the presidential campaign.

"I'm outraged by the attacks on American diplomatic missions in Libya and Egypt and by the death of an American consulate worker in Benghazi," Romney said in a statement.

"It's disgraceful that the Obama administration's first response was not to condemn attacks on our diplomatic missions, but to sympathize with those who waged the attacks," he said.