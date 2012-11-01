DOSWELL, Va. Nov 1 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney plans to campaign in Pennsylvania on
Sunday to take advantage of what aides see as the possibility of
an upset win over President Barack Obama in the traditionally
Democratic state.
Campaign aides said the visit would likely take place in the
southeastern portion of the state. Romney had held off on
campaign visits to Pennsylvania because it appeared Obama had
the state locked up. But polls have tightened in recent weeks,
although Romney is still behind.
The visit would have two potential goals. If Romney were to
win Pennsylvania, it could provide a buffer for him should he
lose Ohio, a crucial battleground state where Obama has been
holding a small but persistent lead in the polls.
Winning Pennsylvania could also expand the path for Romney
to winning the 270 electoral votes needed for victory. He has a
narrow path at this point that relies on winning a number of
battleground states like Virginia, Florida and North Carolina
where the race is too close to call.
The Obama campaign has been dismissive of Romney's recent
efforts to increase his profile in Pennsylvania after the
campaign announced it was running television ads there.
A senior Romney adviser said Romney's wife, Ann Romney, had
been campaigning recently in Pennsylvania on her husband's
behalf and found an improving picture for him there.