House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan (L) (R-WI) introduces U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (R) as he addresses supporters at Lawrence University during a campaign stop in Appleton, Wisconsin, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck/Files

NORFOLK, Virginia Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has picked Congressman Paul Ryan as his vice presidential running mate and will announce the pick on Saturday, a Republican official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Romney would announce Ryan as his choice at an event in Norfolk.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)