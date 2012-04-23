* New Romney foreign affairs spokesman admits scrubbing
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, April 23 Before joining Republican
Mitt Romney's presidential campaign last week as a spokesman,
Richard Grenell was a prolific - and inflammatory - voice on
Twitter, posting biting commentary on subjects ranging from Newt
Gingrich's weight to Michelle Obama exercising in the White
House.
No more.
Since he joined Romney's campaign as foreign affairs
spokesman, many of Grenell's most provocative musings on Twitter
have been deleted in a cleanup that is the latest reminder of
how social media has become a sideshow - and at times more - in
the 2012 campaign.
In an email, Grenell, who was spokesman for the U.S. mission
to the United Nations during George W. Bush's presidency,
acknowledged to Reuters that he began removing messages from
Twitter after their content was reported by Politico on Friday.
Before then, Grenell had been an acerbic observer on Twitter
of a wide range of political figures and topics.
Besides the first lady, Democrats who were targets of
Grenell's more pointed tweets included President Barack Obama,
the Obamas' daughter Malia, Vice President Joe Biden and various
members of the media, many connected to NBC or its
liberal-leaning cable affiliate, MSNBC.
But many of Grenell's most biting Twitter messages were
directed at fellow Republicans.
According to an account posted on a Politico blog the day
after Grenell joined Romney's campaign, he was a particularly
sarcastic tweeter during some of the televised debates for
Republican presidential candidates earlier this year. Grenell
targeted Gingrich and his third wife, Callista, over their
appearance and Newt Gingrich's turbulent marital history.
Of Callista Gingrich's blonde hair, Grenell tweeted on March
13: "do you think callista's hair snaps on." According to
Politico, Grenell earlier had tweeted: "does callista speak?"
Among Grenell's tweets about Newt Gingrich, a former U.S.
House speaker, was this missive in January: "what's higher? The
number of jobs newt's created or the number of wives he's had?"
And in an apparent reference to Gingrich's weight, Grenell
mused in January: "i wonder if newt has investments in Lipitor,"
referring to a cholestoral-lowering drug.
Regarding Romney, his future boss, Grenell was a little
friendlier, tweeting in January that the former Massachusetts
governor "wasn't my 1st choice but he's gonna be the nominee. He
will need your vocal support."
Before he scrubbed his Twitter postings, Grenell had tweeted
7,577 times, according to a screen shot taken last Friday by the
Huffington Post. As of Monday, Grenell's Twitter feed listed
6,762 tweets.
"My personal twitter feed was written before I joined the
Romney campaign," Grenell said in a statement. "Some tweets were
meant to be tongue-in-cheek and humorous. Regrettably, I can now
see how they can also be hurtful. I didn't mean them that way
and removed them from twitter. I sincerely apologize for any
hurt they caused," Grenell added.
A spokesman for Gingrich's campaign declined to comment.
Romney campaign officials referred inquiries about Grenell's
activity on Twitter to his statement. Campaign spokeswoman
Andrea Saul did not respond to questions about whether the
campaign would distance itself from Grenell's comments on
Twitter.
'THE ETHOS' OF A CAMPAIGN
Kathleen Hall Jamieson, an expert on political
communications at the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg
School, said it was puzzling that Romney's campaign would hire
as an official mouthpiece someone with a history of posting
aggressive and personal comments on the Web.
She said it was "not clear why the Romney campaign would
take on an operative with the rhetorical tendencies evident in
the now-suppressed postings.
"Campaign managers and spokespersons contribute to
reporters' sense of the ethos of a campaign and occasionally of
the candidate," Jamieson said. "The best are thoughtful,
informed and make a cogent case for the candidate. Those who
overstep are often dismissed."
Grenell's Twitter commentary on Democrats included a series
of unflattering remarks about the Obamas. "Without a
teleprompter, Oh-bahh-mahhh isss ahhh slowww and weakkk
speakerrrr ahhhh...#syria" Grenell tweeted last December.
"Hating people who make more than you is the product of
having a community organizer as president. #AnyoneButObama",
Grenell tweeted in January.
Among his numerous postings about Michelle Obama was this
item from early April: "did you notice that while Michelle Obama
is working out on the (TV show) BiggestLoser she is sweating on
the East Room's carpet ? Just saying...."
Grenell retweeted the word "Wow" to someone else's posting
about Malia Obama taking a Spring Break trip to Mexico with
friends. Later in March he tweeted: "the media outlets that
aren't reporting on the first daughter should remember that when
obama talks about them on the campaign trail."
A representative of the Obama campaign said it would have no
comment.
In other tweets, Grenell suggested that Biden had undergone
treatment with Botox. He also posted numerous attacks on
journalists and programs who write for or appear on liberal
media outlets, including NBC veterans Andrea Mitchell, Chuck
Todd and Tom Brokaw, and suggested that ABC stood for: "All
Barack's Cronies."
Aside from Grenell's tweets, the Wikipedia entry on him was
trimmed significantly earlier this year to remove extensive
detail on Grenell's apparent connections in the political and
business world.
Grenell said that did not know who edited his Wikipedia
entry, but did acknowledge "making minor changes" in the posting
last year.
