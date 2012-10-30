* Romney, advisers scramble to respond
* Latest jolt to long campaign for Romney
* Republican had built up momentum
By Steve Holland
DAVENPORT, Iowa, Oct 29 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney was about to go on stage in Ohio on Monday
when he decided to abruptly shift the tone of his campaign given
the potentially lethal impact of Hurricane Sandy on the East
Coast.
With the storm bearing down, Romney canceled campaign events
scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Wisconsin, Iowa and Florida.
Running mate Paul Ryan and Romney's wife, Ann, also stepped back
from campaigning.
Romney instead adopted a feel-your-pain stance, taking time
to talk up Americans' hardy can-do spirit in the face of
uncertain odds. He urged people to donate to the Red Cross.
After deliberating by conference call with senior advisers -
some of them traveling with Ryan and Ann Romney in several
states - it was an easy call to make, aides said.
"We canceled the events out of sensitivity for the millions
of people facing hardship because of the hurricane," said senior
adviser Eric Fehrnstrom.
The hurricane was the latest twist in Romney's second White
House bid. Before taking on President Barack Obama in the
general election campaign, Romney spent months in a bruising
Republican primary fight in which he was rarely in the lead
until near the end.
The former governor of Massachusetts appeared to have the
momentum in the final lap of the presidential race, climbing in
polls after recovering from the September release of a secretly
recorded video in which he said 47 percent of Americans were
dependent on government help.
A NEW TWIST
Now, Romney's campaign luster is likely to dim for a couple
of days as Obama wins media attention as the nation's chief
executive managing a crisis.
The Republican's aides said they had little choice but to
put off campaigning given the storm's potential impact. They did
not think Sandy would complicate the campaign's messaging over
the next few days.
"I don't think it will at all," said a senior adviser.
"While this is certainly important, the potential damage of this
hurricane, the importance of the next four years are about
bigger things longer term - the economy and jobs."
Aides said the campaign had been watching the storm since it
first came into view last week and knew they had to act.
"We monitored the track and developments closely and adjusted
our schedule accordingly as the need arose," said senior adviser
Kevin Madden.
The hurricane forced the Romney campaign into some fancy
footwork.
He had hoped to hold a campaign event on Tuesday in
Wisconsin, which has not been won by a Republican presidential
candidate in decades. It would back up the Romney camp's
narrative that the Midwestern state is now in play given
tightening polls there.
But with the storm blasting ashore along the East Coast,
Romney made plans to go back to Ohio, the must-win state where
he and Obama have been concentrating much of their energies.
In a move that gives him the appearance of being
presidential, Romney told supporters he consulted with officials
at the National Weather Service and at the Federal Emergency
Management Agency. He got an update on the progress of the
storm, the status of the federal government's efforts to help
state and local authorities and potential challenges in the
hours and days ahead.
In Avon Lake, Ohio, Romney toned down some of his attacks on
Obama and urged Americans to come together.
"We've faced these kinds of challenges before, and as we
have, it's interesting how Americans come together, and this
looks like another time when we need to come together all across
the country," he said.