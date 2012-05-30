BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
WASHINGTON May 29 Mitt Romney clinched the Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday with a projected victory in the Texas primary, Fox News reported.
Romney won enough of Texas' 155 delegates to meet the benchmark of 1,144 delegates needed for the nomination, Fox News said.
He will face Democratic President Barack Obama in a Nov. 6 election. (Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Christopher Wilson)
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.