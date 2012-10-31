* Russian officials dislike U.S. "preaching" on democracy
* Right activist calls comments "state propaganda"
By Gabriela Baczynska and Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Oct 31 Tired of being lectured on
democracy, the man known in Russia as "The Magician" for
overseeing fraud-marred elections won by Vladimir Putin turned
the tables on Wednesday by lambasting the U.S. electoral system.
Using language usually reserved for U.S. and European
criticism of Russia, Vladimir Churov said American voters will
choose a president on Tuesday under an electoral system that is
flawed and undemocratic.
Churov, a Putin ally, may still have been smarting over U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's suggestion that Russia's
parliamentary election last December was "neither free nor
fair."
"The U.S. presidential election is not direct, not universal
and not equal, and it does not safeguard the secrecy of voting,"
Churov, who heads Russia's Central Election Commission,
wrote in the government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta's online
edition.
"The electoral system and electoral laws in the United
States are far from perfect. They are contradictory, archaic and
do not correspond to the democratic principles the United States
has declared as the basis of its foreign and domestic politics."
He cited a long list of shortcomings such as U.S. methods
for registering and identifying voters, vote monitoring which he
said was inefficient and mechanisms for casting ballots which he
described as questionable.
Washington is unlikely to enjoy being taken to task on
democracy by an official from its former Cold War enemy, which
also condemned its human rights track-record earlier in October.
The conduct of elections in Russia, which emerged from
decades of communist rule in 1991, has regularly been criticised
by foreign observers, including the United States.
The irony was also not lost on some Russians. A message sent
on a Twitter account pretending to be an official comment by the
Russian Foreign Ministry likened Churov's comments to the head
of a Russian car company criticising U.S. automobiles.
RIGHTS GROUP DISMISSES "PROPAGANDA"
A leading human rights activist described Churov's five-page
article as "state propaganda" intended to deflect attention from
Russia's own democratic failings.
"What is really important is the spirit of the law and of
democracy and of elections," said Grigory Melkonyants, deputy
head of Western-funded election monitoring group Golos. "Nobody
can question that in regard to the United States. Elections
there produce totally legitimate authorities, unlike here."
Churov, 59, dismissed opposition allegations of widespread
fraud in the parliamentary election won by Putin's United Russia
party last December and the presidential election in March.
Opposition leaders started referring to him as "The
Magician" when United Russia held on to its parliamentary
majority. Churov dismissed the allegations and said Putin's
victory reflected the popular will.
At least some of his views on the U.S. electoral system are
shared by others in the political establishment in Russia.
The Foreign Ministry last week said the U.S. State
department liked to preach to the rest of the world on democracy
and human rights but hinted that it was not always quick to
apply these principles on its own soil.
This was a reference to efforts in Texas to ensure
international election monitors do not violate a law that bars
unauthorised people from entering polling stations.
Russian officials remain sensitive to U.S. criticism and are
quick to respond in kind when the opportunity arises, despite
attempts by U.S. President Barack Obama - who is in a tight
election race against Republican Mitt Romney - to "reset" ties
four years ago.
The two veto-wielding U.N. Security Council members still
disagree on a number of issues ranging from the conflict in
Syria to missile defence.