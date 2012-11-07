MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin's
welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election and hopes it
will have a positive impact on ties with the United States, his
spokesman told Russian news agencies on Wednesday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said Moscow was
ready to take cooperation with the U.S. government as far as
Washington was willing to go.
"We will continue to work with this administration," Lavrov
was quoted as saying by RIA news agency in an interview with a
Russian newspaper. "We are ready, on the basis of mutual
equality, mutual profit and mutual respect ... to go as far as
the U.S. administration is willing to go."